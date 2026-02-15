FIFA will rule on Nigeria’s protest over DR Congo’s alleged use of ineligible players

Past cases show FIFA frequently overturns results when rules are breached

Nigeria’s World Cup fate now depends on precedent and paperwork

World football’s attention is fixed on Zurich as FIFA prepares to rule on Nigeria’s protest against DR Congo national football team.

The decision, expected on Monday, February 16, will determine whether the Super Eagles still have a path to the 2026 World Cup or whether their campaign is officially over.

According to BBC Sports, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) submitted a formal complaint in December, claiming six DR Congo players were ineligible after recent nationality switches.

As sen on ESPN, Nigeria lost the African playoff final on penalties 4-3 and were knocked out, but a favourable ruling from FIFA would revive their hopes and send them to the Intercontinental Play-Off in Mexico next month

A negative ruling would close the door completely.

FIFA’s history suggests this will not be a sentimental call. When eligibility rules are broken, results are often changed.

Nigeria waits on FIFA's verdict

Eligibility rules in World Cup qualifiers are strict as players must be properly registered, free of suspension, and fully cleared on nationality status.

When a breach is proven, FIFA has the power to forfeit matches, deduct points, and impose fines.

Nigeria’s argument is based on nationality switches.

If FIFA agrees the players were not yet cleared, DR Congo could be ruled to have fielded ineligible footballers. That would likely overturn the result and send Nigeria forward instead.

The stakes are heavy. The Intercontinental Play-Off offers one of the final routes to the 2026 tournament in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. For Nigeria, this ruling is the difference between survival and elimination.

6 times FIFA ruled over player ineligibility

Here are six notable cases where FIFA stepped in, and how each one ended.

1. Nigeria (2017) - Forfeit but no damage done

Nigeria felt FIFA’s hammer during the 2018 World Cup qualifiers. Defender Abdullahi Shehu played against Algeria despite being suspended for yellow card accumulation. FIFA later ruled the match a forfeit, awarding Algeria a 3–0 win and fining Nigeria.

The ruling did not change Nigeria’s fate. They had already qualified for Russia 2018 before the verdict arrived.

2. South Africa (2025) - Points deducted, table reshaped

In the 2026 qualifying campaign, South Africa fielded midfielder Teboho Mokoena while he was suspended. FIFA overturned their 2-0 win over Lesotho into a 3-0 loss, deducted three points, and imposed a fine.

That single decision altered the group picture as tivals gained ground, and South Africa’s margin for error vanished.

3. Burkina Faso (2012) - Paperwork proves costly

Burkina Faso’s use of Hervé Zengue in a qualifier against Congo raised questions about his documentation. FIFA ruled him ineligible and awarded Congo a 3-0 win.

The point loss weakened Burkina Faso’s campaign and reduced their chances of progressing. It also underlined FIFA’s strict stance on player registration, even when the issue is off the pitch.

4. Gabon (2014) - Previous nationality ends the dream

Gabon suffered a heavy blow when FIFA ruled Charly Moussono ineligible because he had represented Cameroon at the 2006 Beach Soccer World Cup. His appearance triggered a 3-0 forfeit.

That decision effectively damaged Gabon’s push for qualification. It also reinforced FIFA’s rule that even non-senior national appearances can block future eligibility.

5. Solomon Islands (2016) - Suspension ignored, result reversed

During the 2018 qualifiers, Solomon Islands fielded a player who should have been suspended for yellow card accumulation. FIFA handed them a 3-0 loss and issued a fine.

The case showed that disciplinary bans are treated as seriously as nationality breaches. A small oversight turned into a match-changing verdict.

6. Ethiopia (2014) - Victory wiped off the board

Ethiopia once celebrated a 3–0 win, only for FIFA to later reverse it. Minyahil Teshome Beyene had played despite being suspended after two bookings.

The ruling reshuffled the group standings and stalled Ethiopia’s momentum. It became another example of how results can vanish days or weeks after the final whistle.

What it means for Nigeria vs DR Congo

These cases follow the same pattern. If FIFA confirms that DR Congo used ineligible players, the usual sanction is a forfeit and a 3-0 win awarded to the opponent. That would reopen Nigeria’s qualification route and send them to the Intercontinental Play-Off.

If FIFA dismisses the protest, the Super Eagles’ campaign ends with the penalty shootout loss.

DR Congo makes move to upset FIFA verdict

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Democratic Republic of Congo has reportedly made a late move ahead of FIFA’s verdict on Nigeria's 2026 World Cup petition.

DR Congo is trying to use the influence of CAF Secretary General Véron Mosengo-Omba, who is Congolese, to lobby at FIFA and receive a favourable verdict.

