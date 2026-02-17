A Nigerian man sparked debate after opposing Super Eagles’ potential FIFA World Cup qualification through a legal protest

A Nigerian man has stirred debate online after sharing his opinion on the Super Eagles’ chances of qualifying for the FIFA World Cup following protests against DR Congo.

Nigeria lost to DR Congo in the CAF World Cup playoff final on November 16, 2025. The match ended 1–1 in regulation time before DR Congo secured a 4–3 victory on penalties.

NFF challenges match outcome

On December 15, 2025, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) filed a formal complaint with FIFA, alleging that DR Congo fielded up to nine ineligible players during the match.

Reacting to the situation, an X user identified as @bamskyee said Nigeria does not deserve to qualify through a legal reversal.

According to him, DR Congo has worked hard for the spot and deserves their qualification. He indirectly connected the Super Eagles' failure to win the AFCON 2025 and also win against Congo during the playoff to the reason they do not deserve the spot on the FIFA World Cup table.

His tweet reads:

“FIFA set to deliver a crucial ruling on Monday. I am a Nigerian, but this is corruption at its peak. FIFA should allow DR Congo to go to the World Cup because they worked hard for it and deserve it. Nigeria does not deserve a spot because they failed."

See his post below:

Reactions to FIFA set to make decisions

As of February 17, 2026, FIFA’s final decision on the protest had not been announced, although reports suggested a ruling was expected around February 16.

Opinions have been divided over whether Nigeria should pursue qualification through administrative decisions.

Some of the comments are below:

@Mustardxbt commented:

"How is this corruption, getting penalied for fielding ineligible players is now wrong?"

@Tunji4life86 said:

"You are commiting fallacy bro. This is a constitutional/legal case. Which means there is a standard for all participating teams. There is no corruption in what has happened. So, let FIFA give verdict base on it's investigation. If DR Congo is fit or not we will know tomorrow."

@SingeingTorch commented:

"What baffles me the most is how we search for illegality in another jurisdiction when we've championed our search for it at home."

@elchizo1 wrote:

"I support you on this, why didn't Nigeria win congo during the match. Nigeria should wait for the next world cup."

@_noanta stated:

"I totally disagree with you bro. Let's give room for fair hearing, if Dr Congo is found culpable, they should be penalised, if not Nigeria 's case should be trashed. This is not corruption, let alone 'at it's peak'"

Man says DR Congo must be disqualified

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man took to social media to speak about FIFA and the petition filed by Nigeria against DR Congo.

He discussed why the association must remove the Democratic Republic of Congo from playing in the World Cup.

What he said in the viral post sparked mixed reactions on social media.

