The Democratic Republic of Congo has reportedly made a late move ahead of FIFA’s verdict on Nigeria's 2026 World Cup petition.

DR Congo defeated the Super Eagles of Nigeria 4-3 on penalties on November 16, 2025, in the African playoff final to qualify for the intercontinental playoffs.

The Leopards qualified for the intercontinental playoffs as a seeded team and will face the winner of the semi-final tie between Jamaica and New Caledonia.

However, the Nigeria Football Federation kicked against DR Congo’s slot, submitting a petition to FIFA to kick the Central Africans out.

NFF alleged that DR Congo fielded ineligible players during the match, despite FIFA initially clearing the players after applying for a nationality switch.

NFF argues that the Federation of Congolese Football Associations (FECOFA) deceived FIFA into approving the switches, including Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

The players who were eligible for other countries, including England and France, did not relinquish their other passports as dictated by Congolese constitution.

NFF submitted the petition on December 15, and a verdict from the world football governing body is expected on February 16, according to Score Nigeria.

DR Congo makes late move

According to Sports 247, the Congolese are making a final approach to receive a favourable verdict from FIFA ahead of the decision.

DR Congo is trying to use the influence of CAF Secretary General Véron Mosengo-Omba, who is Congolese, to lobby at FIFA and receive a favourable verdict.

The NFF is confident that it has a valid case and will receive positive news to keep the Super Eagles’ 2026 FIFA World Cup hopes alive.

Nigeria started the qualifying campaign poorly, picking up three points from the opening four matches under managers Jose Peseiro and Finidi George.

NFF appointed Eric Chelle, who turned the campaign around, winning 14 points from a possible 18 in the final six matches to qualify for the playoffs.

Super Eagles failed to capitalise on FIFA's sanction on South Africa after Bafana Bafana were docked three points for fielding the ineligible Teboho Mokoena.

Eritrea’s withdrawal from the qualifiers also helped Nigeria’s course. CAF deducted the points gained from all the bottom-placed teams before deciding the playoff spot.

Nigeria edged Benin on head-to-head and pipped Burkina Faso on goal difference to reach the playoff spot, but yet again fluffed it by losing to DR Congo.

If FIFA rules in favour of Nigeria and the Super Eagles qualify for the 2026 World Cup, it'll be a campaign backed by off-pitch decisions rather than on-pitch football.

NFF issues update ahead of FIFA verdict

Legit.ng reported that NFF issued an update on the ongoing case against DR Congo as FIFA prepares to announce its verdict in the coming days.

The NFF, through its General Secretary, Dr Mohammed Sanusi, admits that the federation remains positive and is only waiting for FIFA’s decision.

