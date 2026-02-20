Nigeria’s 2026 World Cup fate now hinges on a pending FIFA ruling over an eligibility protest against DR Congo

National Sports Commission chairman Shehu Dikko briefed President Bola Tinubu on why no verdict has been issued yet

A successful petition could reopen Nigeria’s qualification pathway to the World Cup later this year

National Sports Commission (NSC) chairman Shehu Dikko has updated Bola Tinubu on the delay surrounding the country’s petition against the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Dikko spoke to journalists after meeting the president at the State House in Abuja, explaining that Nigeria’s case is now entirely in the hands of FIFA and its independent judicial bodies.

According to the NSC boss, the world football body has not given any timeline for when the matter will be concluded.

The update comes amid growing anxiety among Nigerian fans after several unverified “verdicts” circulated online in recent days.

Dikko dismissed those claims, stressing that no official decision has been communicated to either federation involved, The Cable reports.

“Even FIFA, it’s not FIFA deciding. There are independent bodies in FIFA, the disciplinary committee, ethics committee, and they won’t tell you when they are sitting. When they finish, they will tell the world.”

Why Nigeria filed petition against DR Congo

Nigeria’s legal push began after the Super Eagles were eliminated by DR Congo on penalties in the final of the African play-offs for the 2026 World Cup, a defeat that appeared to end the country’s qualification dream on the pitch.

In December, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) submitted a formal petition to FIFA, alleging that the Congolese FA cleared players who were not eligible under the country’s citizenship laws, BBC Sports reports.

The NFF claims that some of the allegedly fraudulently registered players featured in the decisive African play-off final, a fact DR Congo has disputed.

The case has since been referred to FIFA’s Disciplinary Committee, where it is being reviewed strictly under regulatory and legal frameworks rather than sporting sentiment.

Dikko emphasised that such matters take time because they involve documentation, nationality laws, and FIFA statutes.

“If it is legal issues, we have a good case. That’s why we submitted the case.”

If FIFA uphold Nigeria’s protest, the outcome could dramatically reshape the qualification picture for the Super Eagles, ESPN reports.

A favourable ruling may result in sanctions against DR Congo and potentially restore Nigeria’s chance of reaching the expanded 2026 World Cup tournament.

For now, however, Nigeria must wait. Officials insist that no back-channel communication has been made and that only an official FIFA announcement will confirm the fate of the petition.

The presidency’s involvement underscores how high the stakes have become, with the matter now treated as a national sporting priority.

FIFA releases statement amid Nigeria’s wait

