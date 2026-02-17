A Nigerian man shared his view on the Super Eagles’ dispute with DR Congo over the 2026 World Cup playoff result

The NFF filed a protest with FIFA, alleging DR Congo fielded ineligible players during the penalty victory in November

The Nigerian man, identified as @D_WarEagle, urged FIFA to punish DR Congo if found guilty but allow the result to stand if cleared

A Nigerian man has shared his opinion on the ongoing dispute between Nigeria's Super Eagles and DR Congo over the CAF World Cup playoff result.

The controversy started after DR Congo defeated the Super Eagles on penalties following a draw in regular time in the playoff final on November 16, 2025.

A Nigerian man sends a strong message to FIFA on what they should do if DR Congo is found guilty.

NFF challenges DR Congo’s eligibility

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) later filed a protest with FIFA, alleging that DR Congo fielded several ineligible players. The complaint claims that some players may not have met nationality requirements or completed FIFA approval processes for switching national teams.

FIFA is expected to deliver a final ruling on the matter.

Man shares his stance

Reacting to the situation, an X user identified as @D_WarEagle said FIFA should take strict action if wrongdoing is confirmed. He also added that if the team is cleared of any violations, the result should stand.

According to him, Nigeria had the right to seek a review of the match outcome if there was a possibility of rule breaches.

A Nigerian man shares his view on the Super Eagles' dispute with DR Congo over the 2026 World Cup playoff result.

His tweet reads:

"If FIFA finds DR Congo guilty, they should be stripped of their World Cup spot and fined because that's CHEATING, an obvious crime. But if they aren't guilty, then, life continues. I don't think it was wrong for Nigeria to look for justice if there's a chance Congo cheated."

Mixed reactions from netizens

The dispute has sparked conversations among Nigerians, with many supporting @D_WarEagle's opinion.

World Cup: Man criticises Super Eagles' case

In a related story, a Nigerian man, identified as @bamskyee, stirred debate online after commenting on his opinion on the Super Eagles’ chances of qualifying for the FIFA World Cup.

According to him, Nigeria does not deserve to qualify through the legal reversal.

According to him, DR Congo has worked hard for the spot and deserves their qualification. He indirectly connected the Super Eagles' failure to win the AFCON 2025 and also win against Congo during the playoff to the reason they do not deserve the spot on the FIFA World Cup table.

His tweet reads:

“FIFA set to deliver a crucial ruling on Monday. I am a Nigerian, but this is corruption at its peak. FIFA should allow DR Congo to go to the World Cup because they worked hard for it and deserve it. Nigeria does not deserve a spot because they failed."

Man says DR Congo must be disqualified

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man took to social media to speak about FIFA and the petition filed by Nigeria against DR Congo.

He discussed why the association must remove the Democratic Republic of Congo from playing in the World Cup. What he said in the viral post sparked mixed reactions on social media.

