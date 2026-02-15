The Nigeria Football Federation has issued a strong warning to Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle following offers from African countries

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has issued a strong warning to Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle amid reported interest from other African nations and clubs, including Olympique de Marseille.

The 48-year-old was appointed in January 2025 following the dismissal of Jose Peseiro and the resignation of Finidi George after a poor run in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Chelle guided Nigeria to a second-place finish in CAF Qualification Group C behind South Africa national football team, earning a playoff spot.

However, the Super Eagles lost 4-3 on penalties to DR Congo national football team in the final at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium on November 16, per CAF.

Despite contractual uncertainties, the NFF retained Chelle for the 35th Africa Cup of Nations, where Nigeria recorded group-stage wins over Tanzania, Tunisia, and Uganda.

They thrashed Tanzania 4-0 in the Round of 16 and defeated Algeria 2-0 in the quarterfinals before losing 4-2 on penalties to hosts Morocco in the semifinals. The Super Eagles then beat Egypt 4-2 on penalties to secure the bronze medal, per BBC.

NFF advises Chelle against exit

The NFF has reportedly cautioned Chelle against considering the Angola job following the dismissal of Patrice Beaumelle. Reports claim he is among the candidates to replace the Frenchman.

Beaumelle is said to be in talks with Tunisian giants Espérance de Tunis after Angola’s disappointing AFCON campaign.

An NFF official warned that Chelle would be required to compensate the federation for breaching his contract should he decide to leave the Super Eagles. The source said:

"I know Chelle is not daft to think that he can walk away from his current contract with the NFF.

"He is still the Super Eagles coach and can’t negotiate with any team by the laws of the game. If he decides to leave then he will have to pay for breaching his contract."

NFF confident as Super Eagles await verdict

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has maintained a confident tone throughout the process. General Secretary Dr. Mohammed Sanusi has publicly stated that the federation would not have pursued the case if it believed the claims were weak.

“We have a good case. We do not venture into what would be an exercise in futility. As far as we are concerned, we have a strong case, and we are awaiting FIFA’s decision on the complaints we have lodged.”

Players have also been following developments closely as Super Eagles midfielder Alex Iwobi admitted that the squad remains hopeful despite the uncertainty surrounding their fate.

Eric Chelle dreams of Real Madrid job

Legit.ng earlier reported that Eric Chelle dreams of being the first African coach to manage Real Madrid and handpicks a Super Eagles star as his potential first signing.

The manager’s highest club coaching career was in the French Ligue 1 and the Algerian Ligue 1, before venturing into international management.

