Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has declared his intentions of managing Spanish giants, Real Madrid

The 48-year-old has managed two club sides in France and Algeria, as well as two national teams in Africa

The Franco-Malian recently won a bronze medal with the Super Eagles at the 2025 AFCON in Morocco

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has openly declared his ambition to one day manage Spanish giants Real Madrid.

The former Mali international was appointed by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) in January 2025, six months after taking charge of Algerian side MC Oran.

Chelle was tasked with steering Nigeria to qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup after the Super Eagles struggled in their opening four matches under Jose Peseiro and Finidi George, per BBC.

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle dreams of handling Real Madrid in the future. Photo by: Issam Zerrok / Hans Lucas / AFP.

The 48-year-old recorded six wins and two draws but narrowly missed out on the sole automatic qualification spot in CAF Group C, finishing second behind South Africa.

He was handed a final opportunity to book Nigeria’s ticket to the Mundial, but hopes were dashed after the Super Eagles lost 4-3 on penalties to DR Congo in the playoffs, per CAF.

Chelle dreams of joining Real Madrid

Speaking in an interview with RMC, Super Eagles coach mentioned Real Madrid as the club side he targets handling. He said:

"My biggest dream is to become Real Madrid's first-ever African coach."

Chelle said his number one target is to bring Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen to Los Blancos.

Real Madrid are currently second on the log with 57 points in the 2025/26 La Liga season, with Alvaro Arbeola after the dismissal of Xabi Alonso.

Legit.ng has compiled the reactions of Nigerian football fans following coach Eric Chelle's ambition. Read them below:

@dreyfootytalk said:

"He has the charisma and the attitude to achieve his goal…. He’s done well with the Nigeria national team."

@OmonibekeP26371 wrote:

"Who can't qualify Nigeria for a World Cup or win the AFCON is dreaming of Madrid. He better wake up from that sleep.. he thinks you just suddenly coach Madrid without merit."

@DeDinzy007 added:

"Win 2 AFCON's and a World Cup for the Super Eagles and your dream will come to pass 🙏🏾."

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle wants Victor Osimhen at Real Madrid if he secures the job at Bernabeu. Photo by: SEBASTIEN BOZON / AFP.

@MadridCygnus said:

"First win the World Cup then let's have a conversation."

@aboujamal01 wrote:

"Biggest dream of Aubamayang was to play for Madrid, even though arsenal and Barcelona courted him, Real Madrid did look his side and now he is retired. So the lesson is Real Madrid don’t go after people that openly declare love to them.

Meanwhile, Eric Chelle failed to win the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), settling for a bronze medal after beating Egypt in the third-place match.

Zidane dumps Madrid

Legit.ng earlier reported that Zinedine Zidane has stepped down as the head coach of Real Madrid for the second time after failing to help them win any title in the recently concluded season.

The Frenchman puts a dent on his records after failing to win any trophy for Los Blancos in the 2020-21 campaign - the first time they have won no trophy in over a decade.

