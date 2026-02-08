Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen has sent a message to the Nigeria Football Federation over the future of Eric Chelle

The leadership of the NFF have opened talks with the former Mali gaffer for a contract extension

The 48-year-old guided the Super Eagles to finish in third place at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations

Nigerian sports journalist Ayodeji Ismail shares his experience during the training session at the AFCON 2025 handled by Chelle

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen has sent a bold message to the Nigeria Football Federation over coach Eric Chelle's future.

Chelle was appointed coach of the Super Eagles in January 2025, following Nigeria's woeful performance in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen wants Eric Chelle to remain manager after securing a bronze medal at the 2025 AFCON.

The Franco-Malian was given the mandate to qualify for the Mundial after missing out in the 2022 edition, following a 1-1 draw against the Black Stars of Ghana at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja, per TnT Sports.

The former Mali coach recorded an impressive performance during the qualifiers, securing six wins and two draws but finished in second place behind the Bafana Bafana of South Africa.

Chelle got a lifeline to take Nigeria to the Mundial but lost to the Leopards of DR Congo on penalty 4-3, oer CAF.

Before the commencement of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, the NFF mandated the coach to reach the final.

The former MC Oran manager fell short of his target as the three-time AFCON winners settled for bronze after beating the Pharaohs of Egypt in the third-place match. The NFF have also commenced talks about the extension of his contract.

Osimhen throws weight behind Chelle

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen urged the leadership of the Nigeria Football Federation to extend the contract of Eric Chelle.

The Galatasaray forward praised the effort of the Franco-Malian tactician for transforming the playing pattern of the team.

Osimhen said Chelle will win more trophies for Nigeria if given more time. He said:

"In three, four, or even 10 years, we will see his greatness and, of course, we will achieve more with that.

“There’s really more to come, and I’m happy to be one of the leaders. The Super Eagles really have more in store for themselves and their fans.

“With the kind of players that we currently have, plus those who are still going to come and join us, we will have a better Super Eagles. I think we’ve got a bunch of talent already, and we still have many new players coming up from all around the world," per Punch.

Victor Osimhen and Eric Chelle during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinal match between Algeria and Nigeria in Marrakech, Morocco.

Super Eagles players love Chelle - Ayodeji

Nigerian sports journalist Ayodeji Ismail said the current crop of Super Eagles players have total confidence in Eric Chelle.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, Ayodeji explained that the players have bonded with the Franco-Malian and they see him as part of their family. He said:

"I was in Morocco to watch the Super Eagles and all I can say is that the Players are used to Eric Chelle. They are very free with him, and they listen to every instruction given to them.

"Chelle has been able to manage all the players irrespective of their differences and brought their best parts out."

Chelle wins 1st trophy in four months

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigeria were crowned champions of the 2025 Unity Cup, held at the G Tech Community in Brentford, London, on Friday evening, May 31.

The Super Eagles defeated the Reggae Boyz 5-4 on penalties after a 2-2 draw in regulation time, with Getafe midfielder Uche Chrisantus scored the decisive goal for Nigeria on his debut.

