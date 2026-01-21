The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has unveiled the best 11 if the just concluded 2025 Africa Cup of Nations

Three Super Eagles stars were included in the team, including attackers Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman

CAF overlooks Super Eagles orchestrator Alex Iwobi despite being one of the best midfielders at the tournament

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has announced the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations Team of the Tournament after the event ended on January 18, 2026.

Senegal won AFCON 2025 after beating host nation Morocco 1-0 in the final thanks to Pape Gueye's brilliant strike in the fourth minute of extra time.

According to CAF, the Super Eagles Nigeria won the bronze medal after beating the Pharaohs of Egypt 4-2 on penalties in the third-place playoff match in Casablanca.

CAF announces AFCON 2025 Best XI

CAF published the Team of the Tournament on its official X page, adopting the widely-accepted 4-3-3 formation, containing players from only three countries.

As noted by Foot Africa, Champions Senegal has four players, including Player of the Tournament Sadio Mane, Idris Gana Gueye, winning goal scorer Pape Gueye and defender Moussa Niakhite.

Host and runners-up Morocco also has four players, including Goalkeeper of the Tournament Yassine Bono, Achraf Hakimi, Noussair Mazaroui, and top scorer Brahim Diaz.

The Super Eagles complete the team with three players, including African Bests Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman, and defender Calvin Bassey.

Lookman makes the team of the tournament for the second time, having also made it during his debut tournament in 2023 in Cote d'Ivoire.

There is no place for Nigeria’s midfield orchestrator Alex Iwobi, who had a standout tournament in the middle of the park for the Super Eagles.

Fans protested the inclusion of Morocco's captain Hakimi, who played only four matches and had a rather quiet campaign after barely making it due to injury.

@brahim_148 wrote:

“Hakimi is in the starting eleven but not Krepin Diatta 😂😂 That's the joke of the century 😂😂😂😂.”

@siny_badiane wrote:

“Frankly, it's pathetic to put Hakimi in place of Kreppin Diatta. It's disrespectful not to include Kreppin in the AFCON best XI.”

@HalleyN wrote:

“Who’s like me that feels Bright Osayi had a better tournament than Hakimi ?”

@the_vkrb wrote:

“@CAF_Online On a serious note, based on this AFCON performance. Are you saying if Africa were to play against Europe or South America, Alex Iwobi would be on the bench?”

Aside from the inclusion of Achraf Hakimi, and the exclusion of Alex Iwobi, there was not much controversy about the team, a rare occurrence around such selection.

