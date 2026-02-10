Super Eagles boss Eric Chelle has admitted that Nigeria missed captain Wilfred Ndidi against Morocco

The Atlas Lions defeated Nigeria on penalties in the semi-final of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Rabat

Ndidi picked up a second yellow card against Mozambique and was also carrying a knock, thus missing the match

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has admitted that Nigeria missed captain Wilfred Ndidi during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations loss to Morocco on January 14, 2026.

Nigeria failed to reach the final of AFCON 2025, falling short in the semi-final after losing to host nation Morocco on penalties after a goalless 120 minutes.

Eric Chelle admits Super Eagles missed Wilfred Ndidi against Morocco. Photo by Ulrik Pedersen.

Source: Getty Images

Bruno Onyemaechi and Samuel Chukwueze missed their penalties for Nigeria, while Stanley Nwabali saved Moroccan star Hamza Igamane’s spot kick.

As noted by CAF, Nigeria defeated Egypt on penalties in the third-place playoff match to win their record-extending ninth AFCON bronze medal.

Chelle rues Ndidi's absence

Super Eagles boss speaking to RMC After Foot has opened up on how Ndidi's absence in the semi-final clash affected how the Nigerian national team played.

Ndidi was suspended for the match after picking up his second yellow card in the tournament, during the 2-0 win over Algeria, with his first booking coming against Mozambique.

The Besiktas midfielder was also carrying a knock, having been substituted against the Desert Foxes because of injury, and Raphael Onyedika replaced him.

Onyedika struggled against Morocco, and Chelle has now admitted that his captain’s absence altered his team’s setup, which in turn affected the result.

“We didn't have Wilfred Ndidi, who is the captain. We press where I have five players who are the first line of defence on the press. We have Ndidi who secures everything,” he said.

Chelle refused to blame Onyedika for his performance, and instead analysed the two players as different players, which explained the difference in what they gave to the team.

“There are two different profiles,” he added. “He [Onyedika] is very intelligent in his tactical reading, but Wilfred is a profile where he goes to the players and recovers the ball from the feet of the opponents. So they are two different profiles.”

Eric Chelle praises Raphael Onyedika after his AFCON performance. Photo by Sebastien Bozon.

Source: Getty Images

The manager concluded that Onyedika, even though he offered less than what Ndidi would have offered, is a great player, and he expected that he would leave Club Brugge in January.

Galatasaray was interested in Onyedika, but the move failed to materialise as Club Brugge held on, despite the fact that Victor Osimhen spoke to his compatriot at AFCON.

He remains a player to watch in the summer transfer market when he is expected to leave Belgium, with Premier League clubs also interested in him.

Ndidi sends message to Nigerians

Legit.ng previously reported that Wilfred Ndidi sent a message to Nigerians after captaining the Super Eagles at AFCON 2025 in Morocco.

The former Leicester City midfielder appreciated Nigerians’ support during his first major tournament as captain, which ended with a bronze medal.

Source: Legit.ng