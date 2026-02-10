Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has explained what transpired between Ademola Lookman and Victor Osimhen during the 2025 AFCON

The two forwards were involved in a heated moment during Nigeria's 4-0 win over Mozambique in the Round of 16

Lookman provided two assists for the Galatasaray forward Osimhen before the avoidable incident occurred

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has given the true position of what happened between Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman during the Round of 16 against Mozambique at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Nigeria pummeled the Mambas 4-0 but the heated exchange between Lookman and Osimhen overshadowed their performance at the 2025 AFCON in Morocco.

Osimhen scored a brace in the match, with both assists coming from Lookman, while the Atletico Madrid star and Akor Adams scored one goal apiece, per Yahoo Sports.

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle explains the true situation of things between Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman during the 2025 AFCON.

The 27-year-old was unhappy with the duo of Lookman and Bruno Onyemaechi after failing to release the ball on time to him, denying him of scoring a hat-trick in the 63rd minute.

The former Napoli forward did not make any attempt after the argument and subsequently signalling coach Eric Chelle to replace him in the 68th minute, per NY Times.

The Galatasaray star failed to join his teammates on the pitch after the end of the match, walking straight to the bus alone with the remaining squad, having a candid conversation in the locker room before departing for the bus.

Chelle explains the true situation

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle said Victor Osimhen advised Ademola Lookman on the pattern of play that should be deployed after a 3-0 lead in the second half.

Speaking on RMC, the 48-year-old added that Osimhen needs time to cool off after the strategy did not work out and prepare for the next match. He said:

"On the field, there was a discussion with Ademola Lookman. Osimhen told Lookman that they need to stop playing in front of the goal the way they are doing. Things got a bit heated, a minor clash, but that’s just part of life in the dressing room.

"After the final whistle, Osimhen became angry and needed time to cool off. And once ha had calmed down, he was back to being himself."

Chelle explained that there were no plans to bench Victor Osimhen during the quarterfinal match against the Desert Foxes of Algeria.

Super Eagles duo Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman are exchanging words during the 2025 AFCON Round of 16 match against Mozambique.

The 48-year-old added that Lookman and Osimhen returned to their default settings upon reaching the hotel. He said:

"There was never any question of him not playing against Algeria, never. What happens in the dressing room stays in the dressing room.

"I didn’t even need to intervene. We got back to the hotel, the two of them talked it out, and that was the end of it.”

NFF releases statement on Lookman-Osimhen

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigeria Football Federation has published a statement after the heated exchange between top stars Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman.

Team Administrator Dayo Enebi Achor described the incident as a crisis between brothers, which has been resolved and did not go beyond that.

