Ghanaian referee Daniel Nii Ayi Laryea awarded a controversial penalty in Kaizer Chiefs’ 2-1 win over Al Masry

Replays suggested the handball call was debatable, sparking protests from Al Masry players and fans

Laryea’s decision has drawn comparisons to his contentious officiating in Nigeria’s AFCON 2025 semifinal against Morocco

Ghanaian referee Daniel Nii Ayi Laryea found himself under scrutiny again after awarding a penalty in Kaizer Chiefs’ 2-1 victory over Al Masry in the CAF Confederation Cup Group D clash on Sunday, February 8.

The decisive moment came in the 39th minute when Laryea judged that Al Masry defender Ahmed Mansour had handled Glody Lilepo’s low shot inside the box.

Replays, however, suggested Mansour’s arm was tucked close to his body, casting doubt on the call.

Egyptian players and bench staff reacted angrily, protesting the decision before Flavio Silva calmly converted the spot-kick.

According to SuperSport, Aden McCarthy later added a second for Chiefs in the 60th minute, while Al Masry’s Abderrahim Deghmoum had briefly pulled one back in the 57th.

The penalty ultimately proved decisive, giving Chiefs the win and placing them atop Group D ahead of their final match against Zamalek, CAF Online reports.

For Al Masry, the defeat significantly complicates their hopes of advancing to the knockout stage.

Echoes of AFCON 2025 semifinal

The penalty decision immediately revived memories of Laryea’s officiating in Nigeria’s 2025 Africa Cup of Nations semifinal against Morocco.

That match ended 0-0 before Morocco won 4-2 on penalties, but it was widely criticised for contentious calls, including a yellow card for Nigeria’s Calvin Bassey and several unpunished fouls against the hosts, forcing him to deactivate from social media.

CAF’s appointment of Laryea for the Chiefs-Al Masry game, despite previous backlash, signals their continued confidence in the FIFA-listed referee.

Nevertheless, journalists alike quickly drew parallels between the two matches, particularly questioning the consistency of handball decisions in games without VAR, which remains unavailable during CAF group stages.

Nigerian football community reacts

Nigerian journalist Osasu Obayiuwana voiced his frustration on social media, directly linking Laryea’s latest decision to the controversial AFCON semifinal.

“Your refereeing in the Morocco v Nigeria AFCON 2025 semifinal was a mess. You just gave a dubious penalty to Kaizer Chiefs in the CAF Confederation Cup game against Al Masry. How was that clear ‘ball to hand’, with the arm tightly by the defender’s body, interfering with play?” he wrote.

Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi, however, welcomed the result, praising the three points that moved his side to the top of Group D.

For Al Masry, the controversy overshadows the tactical and physical performance of the team, raising questions about fairness and referee consistency in CAF competitions.

With Laryea’s officiating once again at the centre of debate, the controversy is likely to follow him throughout the group stages.

