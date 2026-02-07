Senegal midfielder Idrissa Gana Gueye has opened up on the incident during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations

Senegal midfielder Idrissa Gana Gueye has opened up on the incident that transpired during the final of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations on January 18.

The Teranga Lions won the match in a dramatic manner after head coach Pape Thiaw ordered his players to leave the pitch to protest a referee’s decision.

Congolese referee Jean-Jacques Ndala awarded a penalty to Morocco, minutes after disallowing Senegal’s goal, prompting a walkout from the West Africans.

Sadio Mane spoke to Mamadou Niang, Claude Le Roy and El Hadji Diouf before appealing to his teammates to return to the pitch and finish the match.

Brahim Diaz missed the penalty, and Pape Gueye struck the winner in the fourth minute of extra time to give Senegal its second AFCON trophy.

CAF condemned the incident and launched an investigation, which attracted heavy sanctions for both countries’ federations and some of their players.

Gueye speaks about AFCON 2025 final

FSF published a statement before the match, raising concerns about the logistics and security of their team and accusing Morocco of mistreating their team.

Idrissa Gana Gueye has admitted that Senegal prepared for the worst before the AFCON 2025 final with Morocco, the aftermath of which still lingers in Africa.

“Everything that happened before the final was completely normal. We expected it. Afterwards, people made too much of it,” he told Onze Mundial as quoted by Foot-Africa.

However, he downplayed the incident, claiming it would not ruin the good relationship between the two countries and reiterated that Senegal prepared well for the match.

“Before this final, even before the AFCON, everyone knew about the good relationship between Moroccans and Senegalese. This strong bond has lasted for years, and we shouldn’t ruin it. We’re friends, we’re brothers,” he said.

“We knew this match wouldn’t be easy; we knew it would be tense. But we were prepared for every scenario. We were unshakeable. Our focus was at 200%,” he continued.

“Whatever happened, nothing could affect us, neither emotionally nor mentally. We even told ourselves: ‘If they put us in a trash bin, we’ll sleep in the trash bin and keep quiet.’”

Some Senegal fans are still held in detention in Morocco, after they were arrested by the Moroccan police for attempting to break into the pitch during the final.

They have been charged to court, but both countries are applying diplomatic measures to resolve the incident without escalation.

