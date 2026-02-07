Viktor Gyokeres scored twice as Arsenal beat Sunderland, extending their lead to nine points

Arsenal took another significant step toward ending their 22-year Premier League title drought with a commanding 3-0 victory over Sunderland.

Viktor Gyokeres proved to be the hero, scoring both the second-half goal and an empty-net strike in stoppage time.

According to BBC Sports, the first goal was set up perfectly by Kai Havertz in the 66th minute, breaking the deadlock after Martin Zubimendi’s earlier strike had been cleared off the post.

Viktor Gyokeres' brace helped Arsenal secured a comfortable 3-0 victory against Sunderland. Photo by Justin Setterfield

Gyokeres’ second, following a slick Gabriel Martinelli assist, sealed the win and underscored Arsenal’s dominance.

Despite Arsenal controlling the game, Sunderland offered stiff resistance with Brian Brobbey’s physical presence unsettling the Gunners’ defense, and keeper David Raya had a nervous moment when Brobbey’s shot forced a clearance off the line.

Declan Rice and Havertz also went close, testing the Black Cats' resilience, but Arsenal ultimately broke through, showcasing their clinical edge in front of goal.

Arsenal take nine points lead

With Manchester City not in action until Sunday and Aston Villa drawing against Bournemouth, Arsenal’s win at the Emirates leaves them nine points clear at the top of the Premier League.

This marks the Gunners’ largest lead since their “Invincibles” season in 2003/04, when they famously went the entire campaign unbeaten en route to the title.

The significance of the lead is not lost on Arsenal players and fans alike. A nine-point cushion at this stage of the season provides breathing space, but the team knows there is still work to do.

Arsenal's victory over Sunderland moves the Gunners nine points clear ahead of closest rivals Manchester City. Photo by Glyn Kirk

Every match remains crucial, with rivals capable of snapping back if complacency sets in.

Arsenal’s consistent performances, however, suggest they are well-positioned to finally bring the trophy back to north London after more than two decades.

One key factor in Arsenal’s impressive season has been the contribution of substitutes.

This season, Arsenal have scored nine goals from players coming off the bench, more than any other Premier League team.

Gyokeres himself emphasised the importance of this depth, noting that players who step in must continue making an impact.

“The results show it. We’ve shown throughout the season that a lot of players have come from the bench and had an impact. It’s a very good sign and we have to keep it going,” Gyokeres told Sky Sports.

The Gunners’ squad rotation, combined with tactical flexibility from manager Mikel Arteta, has allowed them to maintain intensity across competitions.

With a nine-point lead and a blend of starters and substitutes contributing consistently, Arsenal are building momentum as the Premier League enters its crucial final months.

Man United continue winning run

In another development, Legit.ng reported that Manchester United defeated Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 in their matchday 25 English Premier League clash at Old Trafford on Saturday, February 7.

The Red Devils secured a crucial victory over the 2024/25 UEFA Europa League champions to boost their chances of qualifying for the 2026/27 UEFA Champions League.

