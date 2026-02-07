Falconets defeated Senegal 1-0 in Abeokuta to take a slim advantage in the FIFA U-20 World Cup qualifiers

Substitute Chinaza Kindness Ifeanyi scored the winning goal shortly after coming on

Nigeria remain on course to preserve their perfect U-20 Women’s World Cup qualification record

Nigeria’s U-20 women’s national team, the Falconets, moved closer to another FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup appearance after edging Senegal 1-0 in the first leg of their third-round qualifier in Abeokuta.

A second-half header from substitute Chinaza Kindness Ifeanyi proved decisive in a tense West African showdown at the MKO Abiola Sports Complex.

Both teams entered the contest in confident mood after dominant second-round performances, with Nigeria thrashing Rwanda 5-0 on aggregate and Senegal dismantling Algeria 6-0.

That form promised an open encounter, but the first half unfolded as a tactical battle rather than a goal fest.

According to Brila, Nigeria dominated possession and tried to stretch Senegal with quick passing and wide play, yet clear chances were hard to come by.

Despite the attacking intent of coach Moses Aduku’s side, the Senegalese defence held firm, ensuring the opening 45 minutes ended goalless.

The Falconets suffered a scare just before the interval when leading scorer Janet Akekoromowei Seimeyeha was forced off injured and taken away in an ambulance.

Her withdrawal added urgency to Nigeria’s play but also underlined the physical intensity of the encounter.

Falconets seal victory in second half

The turning point arrived shortly after the restart. Aduku introduced Chinaza Kindness Ifeanyi in the 49th minute, a decision that paid immediate dividends.

From a well-delivered corner by Tumininu Adeshina, the substitute rose highest in the box and powered a header beyond the Senegalese goalkeeper.

The goal lifted the tempo and confidence of the Falconets, who pushed forward in search of a second.

Nigeria created several half-chances but lacked the cutting edge to extend their lead, allowing Senegal to stay within touching distance.

Senegal responded by growing bolder, committing more players forward in the closing stages.

However, Nigeria’s backline remained disciplined, dealing calmly with crosses and late pressure to preserve their narrow advantage.

Advantage Nigeria as second leg beckons

The 1-0 win gives Nigeria a crucial edge ahead of the return leg in Thiès on February 14.

While the margin is slim, it puts the Falconets in a favourable position as they chase qualification for the final round of the African qualifiers.

Nigeria’s pedigree at this level remains unmatched on the continent.

The Falconets have featured at every edition of the U-20 Women’s World Cup and finished runners-up in 2010 and 2014.

FIFA, via its website, has confirmed the 2025 U-20 Women's World Cup will be staged in Poland.

Avoiding defeat in the second leg will be enough to send Nigeria into the final qualifying round, keeping alive their ambition of extending a flawless record of World Cup participation.

