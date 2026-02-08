Victor Osimhen scored his 15th goal of the season as Galatasaray beat Rizespor 3-0

The Super Eagles striker netted his ninth league goal, continuing his chase for the Turkish Golden Boot

Osimhen’s decisive strike capped a dominant performance, keeping Galatasaray top of the Super Lig

Victor Osimhen once again showed why he is one of Europe’s most lethal forwards.

The Super Eagles striker found the back of the net in Galatasaray’s 3-0 win at Rizespor, securing his 15th goal of the season across all competitions.

Victor Osimhen scored his ninth league goal as Galatasaray defeated Rizespor 3-0 away from home.

Source: Getty Images

According to Spor Arena, Osimhen's clinical finish 11 minutes from time wrapped up a dominant performance and extinguished any hope of a Rizespor comeback.

Galatasaray approached the match with authority, proving why they are the reigning Turkish Super Lig champions.

Despite a spirited home crowd led by Ibrahim Olawoyin, the visiting side controlled the tempo, with Osimhen leading the charge.

The Super Eagles forward’s presence in the box and relentless movement posed a constant threat, and the team’s cohesive attacking play left the hosts struggling to respond.

Golden Boot chase intensifies after Osimhen goal

Osimhen’s goal in Rize was more than just another statistic as it extended his league tally to nine, putting him firmly in contention for the Turkish Golden Boot.

Over the last few games, the 27-year-old has been unstoppable, scoring in five consecutive matches, including the previous league game against Kayserispor, ANKA reports.

Victor Osimhen is six goals behind the Turkish Super Lig top scorer in the race for the Golden Boot.

Source: Getty Images

Osimhen’s consistency underlines his importance to Okan Buruk’s Galatasaray as the striker’s ability to perform in crucial moments, coupled with his composure in front of goal, has made him the focal point of Galatasaray’s attack.

With 52 points from 21 matches, the Yellow and Reds remain atop the league standings, thanks in no small part to Osimhen’s finishing prowess.

Osimhen finished as the top scorer in the Super Lig last season with 26 goals, powering Galatasaray to the league and cup double in his first season in Turkey.

Now, he is aiming to replicate that same achievement, although he is six goals behind compatriot Paul Onauchu, who leads the Golden Boot race this season with 15 goals.

“King of Boys” delivers in style

Fans have affectionately dubbed Osimhen the “King of Boys,” a nickname earned for his commanding style of play and leadership on the pitch.

Against Rizespor, the Nigerian forward lived up to that moniker, and his decisive third goal, rounding the goalkeeper in the closing stages, highlighted his instinct for big moments.

That strike not only sealed the victory but sent a statement to both fans and rivals alike that Osimhen is in peak form.

With Galatasaray preparing to host Eyuspor in their next league fixture, the Nigerian striker’s presence will be crucial.

His combination of power and clinical finishing continues to make him one of the most feared forwards in the Turkish Super Lig.

Juventus target deal for Osimhen

In another development, Legit.ng reported that Juventus have stepped up their monitoring of Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen as the race for his signature intensifies across Europe.

The Nigerian forward, currently playing for Turkish giants Galatasaray, has attracted fresh attention from the Italian heavyweights, who are preparing for a Champions League play-off clash against his Turkish club in February.

