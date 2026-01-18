After his Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) duty, Ghanaian referee Daniel Nii Ayi Laryea returned to his country, Ghana and was treated to a warm reception

The referee reportedly landed in Ghana via the Kotoka International Airport days after officiating Nigeria's semi-final match with Morocco

A video of the hero's welcome he got at the airport has stirred mixed reactions on TikTok, with Ghanaians hailing his return

Ghanaian referee Daniel Nii Ayi Laryea received a celebrity-like welcome as he returned to Ghana after his Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) duty.

The referee had received online attacks from Nigerians and had to deactivate his Instagram account over his officiating in Nigeria's loss to Morocco at the AFCON semi-final.

Ghanaian referee Daniel Laryea was treated to a warm reception at an airport in Ghana. Photo Credit: @allstarblogg

Ghanaian referee received like hero at airport

As he exited the Kotoka International Airport, Laryea was immediately approached by an excited woman who put a stole in Ghanaian colours around his neck.

Next, a little girl gave him a bouquet, while a boy presented him with a drawing of himself when he officiated the AFCON semi-final match.

They were all so excited to welcome Laryea. A clip of the warm reception Laryea received was shared on TikTok by @allstarblogg and triggered mixed reactions.

Ghanaian referee Daniel Laryea officiated Nigeria's AFCON semi-final clash with Morocco. Photo Credit: Paul Ellis

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail warm reception Ghanaian referee got

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the video below:

Chalzs said:

"This reception seems like Ghana sent him on a mission that was accomplished. Very sad."

Ewane Edmond Elime said:

"Hahahaha are welcoming him for helping dem disqualify Nigeria?? I don't understand why a referee is welcomed by a country that didn't qualify for a competition."

EIORM'S CLOTHING said:

"They haven't try you people should have made announcement all of us will go to the airport to welcome him."

letloveleed19 said:

"I’m proud to o be Ghanaian, the love among us is deep, tears flowing."

Obado John said:

"Nigeria won bronze medal. South Africa left for home empty-handed. Ghana was no where to be found."

Lima Kaita Sartorial said:

"We are waiting patiently to see how Ghana performs in the World Cup....favors shall be returned."

queen ama priscy🦋 said:

"The only Ghanaian who made a country of 232 million shed tears uncontrollably. Thanks for representing us well,..we love you."

Ghanaian referee Laryea speaks on his performance

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Ghanaian referee Daniel Laryea had reacted to attacks from Nigerians over his officiating in the Super Eagles' semi-final loss.

The referee was interviewed as he touched down at a Ghanaian airport after concluding his business at the tournament. In an interview made available on TikTok by @allstarblog, Laryea was asked about his performance in the match, which many Nigerians deemed poor and biased, and he responded that he was just doing his refereeing job.

When asked about a particular incident in Nigeria's 18-yard, which some believed should have been a penalty for the Moroccans, he explained why he didn't make the penalty call. The interview with Laryea was met with mixed feelings.

