Turkish Super League has sent a message to Victor Osimhen after he scored for Galatasaray during the 3-0 league win over Caykur Rizespor on February 8, 2026.

Osimhen latched on to a brilliant pass from new signing Noa Lang, rounding the goalkeeper before scoring to seal the victory for Galatasaray.

Victor Osimhen scores for Galatasaray against Caykur Rizespor. Photo by Hakan Burak Altunoz.

Source: Getty Images

According to A Spor, it was his 15th goal in all competitions this season, his sixth goal in five consecutive league matches, dating back to December.

It was the second time in his Galatasaray career that he had scored in five consecutive matches, hitting the same milestone during his loan spell in his first season.

Super Lig sends message to Osimhen

The Super Eagles striker earned global recognition after his milestone against Rizespor and caught the attention of the Super Lig official X account.

“He's relentless, he keeps scoring 🔥He's scored 6 goals in his last 5 matches,” the post reads.

Osimhen’s quest to retain his Turkish Super League Golden Boot continued after the goal against Rizespor, having won it in his first season with 26 goals.

The Nigerian forward currently has eight league goals, seven behind top scorer and compatriot Paul Onuachu, who has 15 goals this season.

The 2023 African Footballer of the Year has missed a significant portion of the season due to injuries and the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Okan Buruk reacts to Galatasaray's win

Galatasaray head coach Okan Buruk was delighted with his team’s performance at a difficult away ground, admitting that the individual performance is improving.

“The players' individual performances are improving, new players are joining us, and we're playing with different players. In this process, winning matches, playing well, creating many chances, and scoring many goals makes us happy,” he told GS TV.

The Turkish champions improved the squad in the January transfer window, and two of those players, Noa Lang and Sacha Boey made impact during the win over Rizespor.

Okan Buruk praises Galatasaray stars after win over Caykur Rizespor. Photo by Abdulhamid Hosbas.

Source: Getty Images

“We will continue on our path. We have a good team, and we will get even better. We made numerous transfers; their adaptation process and the reintegration of players returning from injury into the competitive environment takes time,” he added.

The Lions are four points clear of rivals Fenerbahce, who have a game at hand. Next for Galatasaray is a home match against Eyupspor at Rams Park.

Buruk sends message to Osimhen after AFCON

Legit.ng previously reported that Okan Buruk sent a message to Victor Osimhen after the striker returned from the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Turkish manager admits that Super Eagles forward’s arrival will help the team to compete as they enter a decisive phase of the season.

