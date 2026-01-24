Victor Osimhen scored during Galatasaray's 3-1 win over relegation-threatened Fatih Karagumruk

Osimhen reopened his Galatasaray account in his second match after the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations

The Super Eagles striker set a new milestone in the Turkish club's history as the fastest player to reach 50 goals

Victor Osimhen wrote his name in Galatasaray’s history books after scoring the team’s third goal during the 3-1 victory over Fatih Karagumruk.

Galatasaray endured a frustrating first half away at the relegation-threatened team. Baris Kalayci cancelled out Gabriel Sara’s one-minute opener.

Victor Osimhen scores his 50th goal for Galatasaray. Photo by Arif Hudaverdi Yaman/Anadolu.

Source: Getty Images

The Turkish champions came alive in the second half with Sara restoring the lead in the 51st minute and Victor Osimhen making it 3-1 four minutes later.

Osimhen sets new Galatasaray record

The goal was Osimhen’s 13th goal of the season and his 50th goal for Galatasaray, having scored 37 in his first season, which was on loan from Napoli.

According to TRT Spor, by scoring 50 goals in 59 matches, he became the fastest player to reach half a century of goals for the Istanbul-based club.

As noted by Transfermarkt, Osimhen did it nine matches faster than the next player, Mauro Icardi, who achieved the milestone in 68 matches.

Bafetimbi Gomis did it in 74 matches, Milan Baros did it in 75 matches and Burak Yilmaz in 83 matches, placing Osimhen above the legendary names.

The Super Eagles forward is the fifth-highest-scoring foreigner in the club’s history, one goal behind Bafetimbi Gomis and will surpass the Frenchman with two goals.

