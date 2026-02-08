Valencia forward Sadiq Umar hails Ademola Lookman as one of La Liga’s top talents alongside Mbappé, Vinicius, and Lamine Yamal

Lookman marked his Atlético Madrid debut with a goal and an assist in a 5-0 Copa del Rey win over Real Betis

The Super Eagles star is set to make his La Liga debut this Sunday against Real Betis

Nigerian forward Sadiq Umar of Valencia has singled out his Super Eagles teammate as one of the best players in La Liga.

Valencia star Sadiq Umar backs Ademola Lookman to shine at Atletico Madrid. Photo by Europa Press Sports

Source: Getty Images

Speaking to Sporty TV, Umar has hailed Lookman’s transfer to La Liga and praised his Super Eagles teammate as one of the best players in Spain currently.

“Ademola Lookman is one of the best players right now. It’s time for La Liga to get to know him, and the world will see what he can do. I wish him all the best and I’ll see him soon.”

The endorsement places Lookman in elite company alongside Kylian Mbappé, Lamine Yamal, and Vinicius Jr, some of the most feared forwards in world football.

Lookman’s debut performance excites fans

Lookman wasted no time proving why he is rated so highly.

On his competitive debut for Atletico Madrid in the Copa del Rey, the Super Eagles forward scored a goal, assisted another, and played a decisive role in a third during a 5-0 rout of Real Betis.

Lookman scores one, assists another on his Atletico Madrid debut. Photo by Fran Santiago

Source: Getty Images

The performance sent a clear message that Lookman is ready to thrive at a higher level.

The 28-year-old forward's pace and finishing were on full display, giving Atletico Madrid an instant boost in attack.

Fans have taken notice of the 2024 CAF Men’s Player of the Year winner, and he is already highlighted as a key player to watch this 2025/26 season.

Lookman’s debut success sets the stage for his first La Liga start, expected this Sunday against the same Real Betis side.

According to ESPN, the Nigerian winger now has the platform to consistently test himself against La Liga's top defenders and cement his place among the league’s elite players.

With players like Mbappé, Vinicius, and Yamal setting the standard, the 28-year-old forward will need to maintain his current level of performance to keep up with La Liga’s finest.

Sadiq Umar’s praise and Lookman’s electrifying debut suggest that Atletico Madrid have added more than just a new signing; they have secured a player capable of becoming one of the league’s standout stars.

Simoene explains Lookman’s best position

In another development, Legit.ng reported that Atletico Madrid head coach Diego Simeone has explained how he plans to deploy Lookman after an impressive debut for the club on February 5, 2026.

Lookman played in a two-man attack during his debut against Real Betis and dazzled. He scored his team’s third goal and assisted his attack partner, Antoine Griezmann, for the fourth.

Source: Legit.ng