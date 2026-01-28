Victor Osimhen Eyes Champions League Record for Galatasaray Against Manchester City
- Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen is closing in on a record for Galatasaray in the UEFA Champions League
- Osimhen will be in action for the Turkish champions against English club Manchester City on matchday eight
- Galatasaray need a win to guarantee its spot in the knockout stage, while Man City is pushing for a top-eight finish
Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen is closing in on a European record for Galatasaray if he scores in the Champions League against Manchester City.
The 2025/26 UEFA Champions League is set for its final group-stage matchday with 18 matches played simultaneously across different stadiums in Europe.
Turkish champions Galatasaray will square off against 2023 UCL winner Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on January 28 at 9 pm.
Pep Guardiola’s side is targeting a top-eight finish in the 36-team table, and a win over Galatasaray will help its case, while the Lions need a win to guarantee their spot in the knockout stage.
Osimhen targets European record
As noted by Daily Post, Osimhen will become Galatasaray’s top scorer in European competitions if he finds the net against Manchester City.
Osimhen has 12 goals in Europe for the Turkish champions, tied with Milan Baros and Nodan Shabani, and a goal tonight will place him clear of both.
The Super Eagles forward scored six goals in the UEFA Europa League last season and has six goals in this season’s Champions League.
It could become his second record in a week after his goal against Fatih Karagumruk helped him become the fasted player to hit 50 goals in Galatasaray's history.
As noted by Galatasaray.org, the club is also targeting a record. If Galatasaray scores two goals, it will become the first Turkish club to score 250 goals in European competitions.
Guardiola praises Osimhen
Man City boss Pep Guardiola praised Super Eagles star Osimhen as a top-quality player, who could make the difference for Galatasaray during the match.
“Osimhen is a top-level player. He has special players he can connect with. Sane is very fast, very agile. They have experienced players like Ilkay and Lemina. Galatasaray is one of the best teams in the Turkish League. They are acquiring good players,” he said, as quoted by Futbol Arena.
Gundogan confident in Galatasaray
Ilkay Gundogan, who captained Man City to its only Champions League title, is set to return to his former club and expressed confidence in securing victory at the Etihad.
“Everyone knows how this team plays and what kind of manager Pep is. It’s a team with very high individual quality. Pep is a manager who pays great attention to detail and wants control of the game,” he said.
“A tough match awaits us. Playing and winning against Manchester City in the Champions League, especially here, is very difficult. But we are confident, we believe in ourselves, and we have prepared well.”
Turkish pundit sends message to Osimhen
Legit.ng reported that a Turkish pundit sent a message to Victor Osimhen ahead of Galatasaray’s UEFA Champions League match against Man City.
Reha Kapsal applauded the Super Eagles forward as Galatasaray’s backbone in the Champions League and will be decisive in their progress.
