Saudi Arabia football club Al-Nassr have completed the signing of a Nigerian player ahead of the January transfer deadline

The fast-rising talent is set to become the first Nigerian to play alongside Portuguese legend Cristiano Ronaldo

Werder Bremen star Victor Boniface had been close to joining the club but his move stalled during the January 2025 transfer window

Al-Nassr FC have completed the signing of another Nigerian international, eight years after bringing in former Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa.

The young Nigerian prospect could become the first Nigerian player to feature alongside Portuguese legend Cristiano Ronaldo in the same team, if the 2025 UEFA Nations League winner remains in the Saudi Pro League.

Former Super Eagles striker Odion Ighalo narrowly missed the chance to play with the former Real Madrid star, having left Manchester United before Ronaldo’s return during the 2021/22 Premier League season.

Cristiano Ronaldo and David Oguejiofor will play together in the 2025/26 Saudi Pro League. Photo by: Yasser Bakhsh and SimoibenN (X).

Another Nigerian international who had a golden opportunity to team up with Ronaldo was Victor Boniface, per One Football.

Al-Nassr had reportedly reached a €60 million agreement to sign Boniface, but the deal collapsed after the club opted to recruit Colombian striker Jhon Durán from the Premier League instead.

David Oguejiofor joins Al-Nassr

Saudi Arabian giants Al-Nassr have signed 18-year-old David Oguejiofor from Kaduna-based Simoiben Football Academy for an undisclosed fee before the close of the January transfer window.

The Nigerian youngster joined the club on a six‑month loan deal, with an option to make the move permanent at the end of the season, subject to his performances.

Oguejiofor is registered with Al‑Nassr’s U21 team, where his development will be closely monitored by the coaching staff.

The Simoiben Football Academy graduate was also given the opportunity to train with the senior squad ahead of the official signing of his contract.

During the sessions, the teenager trained alongside stars such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Sadio Mane, Joao Felix and Inigo Martínez.

Simoiben Football Academy bids Oguejiofor farewell

The president of Simoiben Football Academy, Ibukun Simon, has expressed confidence that David Oguejiofor has what it takes to succeed at Al-Nassr.

Al Nassr signs Nigerian young star David Ogueijofor from Simoiben Football Academy in Kaduna State. Photo by: Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto.

Ibukun, who is the wife of Super Eagles winger Moses Simon, confirmed that all the necessary paperwork for the transfer has been duly completed.

She added that Oguejiofor is expected to make the academy proud, following in the footsteps of other graduates who have gone on to play in various leagues. Ibukun Moses said:

"All paper works for the deal has been signed already and we wish him all the best while in Saudi Arabia hoping he will follow in the footsteps of our other players who have since gone on to make the best of their move from us,” according to OwnGoal.

