Atletico Madrid FC has sent an important message to Super Eagles winger Ademola Lookman

The Nigerian international scored a goal and provided an assist on his debut against Real Betis in the Copa del Rey

Football fans have sung praises of the 2024 CAF Player of the Year, following his immediate impact in Spain

Atletico Madrid have sent a strong message to Super Eagles winger Ademola Lookman following his impressive display in their 5-0 victory over Real Betis in the Copa del Rey quarterfinal on Thursday, February 5.

The Nigerian international, who completed his move from Atalanta to the Spanish capital just three days earlier, wasted no time making an impact under Diego Simeone.

The former Fulham winger capped his performance with a brilliant solo goal before halftime, helping the visitors take firm control of the contest.

Super Eagles winger Ademola Lookman scores on his debut for Atletico Madrid against Real Betis in the Copa del Rey in Spain. Photo by: Fran Santiago.

How Atletico Madrid pummeled Betis

Atletico took the lead in the 12th minute when David Hancko scored his second goal of the season, rising to meet captain Koke’s corner.

Four minutes later, Lookman had the chance to double the advantage but fired wide in a one-on-one situation.

In the 30th minute, Giuliano Simeone made it 2-0, tapping home Matteo Ruggeri’s cutback after a swift move.

Seven minutes later, Lookman opened his account for Los Rojiblancos in style, receiving Pablo Barrios’ pass, shifting onto his right foot, weaving past two defenders and slotting the ball past Adrián to finish off a rapid counter-attack, per One Football.

In the 62nd minute, Lookman turned provider, setting up Antoine Griezmann, whose shot squeezed through goalkeeper Adrián’s hands to make it four, per Flash Score.

With seven minutes remaining, substitute Thiago Almada completed the rout, reacting quickest after Adrián parried Griezmann’s initial effort to seal a convincing 5-0 win.

Atletico sends message to Lookman

Atletico Madrid hailed Nigerian international Ademola Lookman after scoring on his debut against Real Betis.

In a viral tweet on X, the Spanish giants mentioned the full name of the winger with the Nigerian flag. Atletico wrote:

"Apunten su nombre: Ademola Olajade Alade Aylola Lookman 🇳🇬🦅."

Legit.ng has compiled the reactions of Atletico Madrid for recognising Lookman. Read them below:

@Domez99 said:

"Best player in Spain."

@oscardozsantoz wrote:

"Una don quick know his full name pass us wey gather dey there for his naming ceremony 😏."

@lapupils added:

"He's on fire! Best club in la liga now. I can bet my salary, Madrid and Barcelona will not catch up with @Atletico."

Atletico Madrid sends a bold message to Ademola Lookman following his performance against Real Betis in the Copa del Rey quarterfinal match in Spain.

@Darealkoolb1 said:

"What A Player,having such genius in a team with Griezman is very deadly against any team . Way to go Atletico."

@ghost_xos wrote:

"You’ve got a good player. A goal and assist already in his debut who does that? It can only be ADEBOBO LOOKMAN."

@temilade296 said:

"This is just the beginning seh una never see anything No be Ademola again.

"Just wait, he go cook like mad,🦅🦅🦅🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬💥💥💥."

Palladino sends message to Lookman

Legit.ng reported that Atalanta head coach Raffaele Palladino sent a message to Lookman after the Super Eagles star completed his move to Atletico Madrid.

Palladino managed his relationship with Lookman well during their short time together and is confident that the team will thrive after his departure.

