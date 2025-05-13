Karim Adeyemi has explained why he chose to represent the German national football team over Nigeria

The Borussia Dortmund forward has continued to identify with Nigeria, where his beloved father was born

He has been recognised as one of German football’s brightest young stars, having earned his debut in 2021

Borussia Dortmund star Karim Adeyemi has explained his reasons for choosing to represent Germany over Nigeria at the international level.

Born in Munich to a Nigerian father and Romanian mother, Adeyemi was eligible to play for Nigeria’s Super Eagles but decided to pledge his allegiance to Germany

Although he has opted to represent his country of birth, the 23-year-old has continued to identify with his African roots.

Karim Adeyemi of Borussia Dortmund gestures during the Bundesliga match against Sport-Club Freiburg. Photo: Sebastian El-Saqqa.

Source: Getty Images

Nigerian football fans have continued to demand answers from the forward on why he ignored the Super Eagles.

In his reaction, Adeyemi told Oma Sports:

"It’s a difficult question. I have to answer this to my father a lot of times. It’s just like this, I have offers from Germany (Football Association), I had a good feeling there.

"And, at the end, I had to play for Germany. This is how easy it is."

Karim Adeyemi made the headlines during his time at Red Bull Salzburg before his move to Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund.

He earned his senior debut for the German national football team in 2021 during a 6-0 win over Armenia in a World Cup qualifier.

Since then, he has been recognised as one of German football’s brightest young stars.

Despite opting to represent Germany, Adeyemi frequently expresses pride in his Nigerian heritage, particularly his love for Nigerian cuisine.

In a memorable moment after a 2023 Champions League match against Chelsea, the winger humorously attributed his speed to a cherished Nigerian delicacy, Fufu.

He said via CBS Sports:

“I eat a lot of African food, but I have good genetics from my dad. It’s called fufu from Nigeria and also very good.”

When Karim Adeyemi visited Nigeria

Meanwhile, the player visited Nigeria in the summer of 2021 to launch his foundation, as he was spotted in Ibadan.

The foundation was set up to educate 1,000 students by 2030, focusing on Oyo State, which had the most out-of-school children in Nigeria’s southwest. It also ran the Adeyemi Football Club, aiming to train 5,000 professional footballers by 2030.

Karim Adeyemi during the UEFA Nations League Quarterfinal Leg Two match between Germany and Italy. Photo: Jonathan Moscrop.

Source: Getty Images

In a post on his Instagram, Adeyemi said:

"At the age of ten, I visited my father’s hometown, Ibadan in Nigeria, for the first time.

"The connection to the country and its vibrant culture was immediate, and one of my fondest memories was spending time with my extended family, relishing the joy of playing football on the bustling streets of Ibadan.

"It was during those formative years that I made a solemn promise to my father: I wanted to contribute and uplift the people of Nigeria."

Napoli eye Karim Adeyemi

Legit.ng earlier reported that Napoli are considering a move for Borussia Dortmund and Germany international Karim Adeyemi during the January transfer window.

The winger has caught the attention of the Serie A giants as they aim to bolster their squad following a challenging period of significant player departures.

