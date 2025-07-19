Victor Boniface was close to joining Al-Nassr in January, but the move collapsed in the final minutes

Cristiano Ronaldo's team opted to sign Colombian striker Jhon Duran from Aston Villa instead

The Super Eagles forward has opened up on what he was doing while he was waiting for green light

Victor Boniface has opened up on what he was up to while waiting for the final green light from Al-Nassr over his proposed move in the January transfer window.

Boniface was close to joining Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr in the January transfer window, but the move did not materialise after the Saudi club signed Jhon Duran from Aston Villa instead.

Victor Boniface in action for Bayer Leverkusen during their pre-season friendly against Flamengo U20. Photo by Fabio Teixeira.

Source: Getty Images

According to Sky Germany, Bayer Leverkusen and Al-Nassr agreed on a fee of €60 million, and the striker had accepted a €15 million net salary per year before the move collapsed.

He was reintegrated into the team and completed the season, putting behind the disappointment of what could have been a life-changing move.

Boniface opens up about failed Al-Nassr move

The Super Eagles star has detailed what went on behind the scenes during the failed move and disclosed two key factors behind his decision to accept the move.

His salary over the three-year contract was around ₦80 billion, and this was widespread on social media as fans were urging him to take the money.

He disclosed that he had another offer from an Italian club, which his brother urged him to accept, but when his brother saw the salary online, he switched positions and told him to go to Saudi Arabia.

The former Royal Union Saint-Gilloise star confirmed that he had to accept because of Bayer Leverkusen, after the club saw the offer as irresistible.

Leverkusen accepted Al-Nassr's offer, and Boniface admitted that he understood their position because it was not a small money which they could have rejected.

He added that he had taken steps while waiting for the move. He admitted that he had given out his designer clothes as he could afford other ones with Saudi money

“I was ready to go. I packed my bags. I live in Cologne, so we drove to Frankfurt. The money is a lot, to be honest, so most of my designer clothes and shoes, I had already given them out to my friends at home,” he said on Culture League Podcast.

“The flight was waiting. I was in my hotel room praying for the deal to happen, but it didn’t work out at the last minute.”

Victor Boniface trains under Erik ten Hag at Bayer Leverkusen. Photo by Federico Gambarini/picture alliance.

Source: Getty Images

Al-Nassr’s decision to sign Duran over Boniface did not pay off, as the Colombian left the club after six months. He linked up with Jose Mourinho at Fenerbahce on loan and won't return to Al-Nassr.

There are expectations that they will return for Boniface, who is also expected to leave Bayer Leverkusen, but new head coach Erik ten Hag is keen to hold on to him.

Why Boniface rejected Premier League move

Legit.ng previously reported on why Boniface rejected Premier League moves despite interest from multiple English clubs in previous windows.

The Nigerian forward has been attracting interest from Premier League clubs since his breakout season at Belgian club Royal Union Saint-Gilloise.

