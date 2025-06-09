Cristiano Ronaldo has finally spoken after winning his second UEFA Nations League title at age 40

The Real Madrid legend scored his 138th international goal during the 2-2 draw after 120 minutes between Portugal and Spain

Ronaldo, who became the oldest player to score in a final, has won one Euro Cup and helped Selecao das Quinas qualify for six European Championships

Cristiano Ronaldo led Portugal to the 2025 UEFA Nations League title at the Allianz Arena in Munich on Sunday, June 8.

The 40-year-old scored the 61st-minute equaliser, forcing a 2-2 draw against Spain in regulation time before Portugal won 5-3 on penalties.

The Real Madrid legend was substituted before the second half ended due to a cramp.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal lifts the UEFA Nations League trophy after his team's victory in the UEFA Nations League 2025 final match against Spain in Germany. Photo by: Lars Baron.

Source: Getty Images

After the 5-3 penalty shoot-out win, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner broke down into uncontrollable tears of joy, according to beIN SPORTS.

Spain took the lead twice in the first half, with goals from Martin Zubimendi (21st minute) and Mikel Oyarzabal (45th minute), who scored the winning goal against England in the previous final, per talkSPORT.

Mendes scored Portugal’s first equaliser in the 26th minute and assisted 40-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo’s equaliser in the 61st minute.

PSG’s defender kept Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal out of the game before coach Luis de la Fuente substituted him before the commencement of the extra-time second half.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal celebrates after scoring his team's second goal during the UEFA Nations League 2025 final against Spain in Munich. Photo by: Emmanuele Ciancaglini/Ciancaphoto Studio.

Source: Getty Images

Ronaldo hails fans

Portugal legend Cristiano Ronaldo has praised Selecao das Quinas supporters for their unwavering backing during the 2025 UEFA Nations League campaign.

In a Facebook post, the 40-year-old shared that the fans' dedication inspired the players to give their best throughout the tournament.

He emphasised that the national team would be nothing without the loyal support they've received over the years. He wrote:

"Without your support in the stands, nothing would be possible. The best."

Before the final, the Manchester United legend scored the winning goal against Germany in the semifinal, per BBC.

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 138 goals for Portugal and won three trophies (Euro 2016, UEFA Nations League 2019, and 2025) per UEFA.

Ronaldo fans react

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that followed Cristiano Ronaldo’s message thanking fans for their support throughout the tournament. Read the below:

Ahmed Etman said:

"The real king doesn’t need a crown — just a ball and 11 warriors behind him. 👑⚽🇵🇹"

Md. Abdullah wrote:

"No matter what we breed, we still are made of greed.

"This is my kingdom come, this is my kingdom come".

"Congratulations Cristiano💚."

Hamid Ur Rehman added:

"Congratulations Jungle Changes But the KlNG will be the same All TlME football Goat 💜."

Eshete Muchie wrote:

"Another proof that with commitment, hard work, and belief — anything is possible. Thank you for continuing to show us what it means to be a true winner, on and off the pitch. Truly inspiring 🙌🇵🇹🏆"

Dinh Van Lam said:

"We simply wish to see him play that alone would have been enough. But what happened in yesterday’s match his 938th goal was truly one of the greatest moments of all time.⚽👑👑👑."

Ronaldo saved the World from noise pollution

Legit.ng earlier reported that football fans praised Real Madrid legend Cristiano Ronaldo for “saving the world from noise pollution” after Portugal’s UEFA Nations League win over Spain.

They added that Barcelona fans would have crowned Lamine Yamal the best player in the world if Spain had retained their title.

