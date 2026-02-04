Juventus are monitoring Victor Osimhen ahead of their Champions League play-off clash with Galatasaray

Juventus have stepped up their monitoring of Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen as the race for his signature intensifies across Europe.

The Nigerian forward, currently playing for Turkish giants Galatasaray, has attracted fresh attention from the Italian heavyweights, who are preparing for a Champions League play-off clash against his Turkish club in February.

Juventus continues to keep a close eye on Victor Osimhen ahead of the summer transfer window. Photo by Ahmad Mora

Source: Getty Images

Osimhen’s future remains one of the hottest topics in the transfer market, with Juventus, Chelsea and Manchester United all keeping close tabs on the Super Eagles forward.

The 27-year-old striker continues to impress despite moving from Napoli to Galatasaray, maintaining his reputation as one of Europe’s most reliable goal scorers.

According to Africa Soccer, Juventus’ renewed interest comes at a crucial time, with the Serie A club reportedly assessing whether a move could become realistic in the coming months.

However, any deal would hinge on two major conditions, which are a possible reduction in Osimhen’s reported €16 million annual salary and clarity over the managerial future of Luciano Spalletti, who is being considered as part of the club’s long-term sporting project.

Juventus revive interest in Osimhen

The upcoming Champions League play-off between Juventus and Galatasaray has only sharpened the focus on Osimhen.

Juventus scouts are expected to observe the Nigerian striker closely during the tie, viewing the encounter as a direct assessment of his suitability for a return to Serie A.

Osimhen remains under contract with Galatasaray until June 2029 and has been a key figure for the Turkish champions this season.

The Super Eagles striker has scored eight goals in 14 league matches, underlining his consistency and ability to adapt across different leagues.

Juventus’ pursuit reflects their desire to add proven firepower to their squad as they look to re-establish themselves among Europe’s elite.

The Italian club believes Osimhen’s physicality and finishing ability would be ideal for Serie A football, especially given his previous success with Napoli.

Chelsea and Manchester United join Osimhen race

Juventus are not alone in tracking Osimhen’s progress.

Chelsea and Manchester United are two English clubs also interested in signing Victor Osimhen. Photo by Chris Brunskill

Source: Getty Images

Premier League clubs Chelsea and Manchester United are also understood to be closely monitoring developments.

Chelsea’s interest has intensified following their exit from the Carabao Cup after a 4-2 aggregate defeat to Arsenal.

According to Yahoo Sports, the Blues are reportedly desperate for a marquee striker who can transform their attacking output, and Osimhen has long been admired at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea previously attempted to sign him before his move from Napoli to Galatasaray last summer.

Manchester United, meanwhile, are also believed to be assessing attacking options as they continue their squad rebuild.

Osimhen’s proven scoring record and experience at the highest level make him an appealing target for clubs seeking a reliable striker.

Transfermarkt currently values the Nigerian forward at around €75 million, a figure that reflects both his club form and international pedigree.

While his contract situation and salary demands may complicate negotiations, interest from multiple elite clubs ensures his market value remains strong.

Oliseh shades Osimhen after Lookman’s deal

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that former Super Eagles manager Oliseh has lauded Ademola Lookman for ignoring the mouthwatering offer from the Turkish League and signing for Atletico Madrid.

The former Ajax star said Lookman has set in motion a war for legacy. Oliseh stylishly threw jabs at Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen.

