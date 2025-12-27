Chelsea has been urged to consider signing Victor Osimhen to strengthen their squad

Former defender William Gallas believes the Nigerian striker could take Chelsea to the next level

Osimhen has scored 12 goals in 16 appearances this season for Galatasaray this season

Chelsea were reportedly keen to sign Victor Osimhen in the past, but high salary demands made the move difficult.

Instead, the Blues focused on bringing in players like Liam Delap and Joao Pedro during the summer transfer window.

Chelsea have been advised to resume the signing of Victor Osimhen by former Blues defender William Gallas.

Meanwhile, Osimhen completed a permanent move to Turkish champions Galatasaray, where he impressed during his loan spell.

The 26-year-old striker has continued his rich vein of form in Istanbul, netting 12 goals in 16 appearances so far this campaign.

With Chelsea’s current attacking options including Pedro, Delap, Marc Guiu, and Nicolas Jackson (on loan at Bayern Munich), it remains uncertain whether the west Londoners will make a move for Osimhen in the future.

William Gallas wants Osimhen at Chelsea

Speaking to OLBG, former Chelsea defender William Gallas has urged Chelsea to resume their bid to sign Osimhen as he shared his thoughts on how the Super Eagles forward could impact the club.

"I think they are missing some experienced players because when we look at the game against Arsenal, they drew that game. Unfortunately, (Moises) Caicedo got a red card.

“When we see the image of the challenge, he made a big mistake. Chelsea with 11 players, I'm sure they would have won that game. That's why I say they are missing experienced players, a little bit."

Gallas did not hold back in explaining why he sees Osimhen as a perfect fit for Chelsea.

"To be honest, a player who can put Chelsea really on top for me is Victor Osimhen. I wanted to see him sign for Chelsea. Unfortunately, it didn't happen. But yeah, my dream is to see him play for Chelsea because with his quality, I think he can adapt to Chelsea perfectly."

Gallas questions Chelsea’s current squad

According to Football London, Chelsea invested heavily in the summer, signing Pedro, Delap, Jamie Gittens, Jorrel Hato, Facundo Buonanotte, Alejandro Garnacho, Mike Penders, Dario Essugo, Mamadou Sarr, and Willian Estevao.

William Gallas has questioned the quality of Chelsea's attack led by Joao Pedro and Rory Delap.

The Blues spent close to £300 million on these new players, creating one of the youngest squads in the Premier League.

The key question remains how Victor Osimhen fits into this youthful setup.

While Chelsea have plenty of talent and potential, adding an experienced, proven goalscorer like Osimhen could provide the finishing touch required to compete at the top of the Premier League and in European competitions.

Gallas’ endorsement makes it clear that for him, Osimhen represents the missing piece that could take Chelsea to the next level.

With the 26-year-old forward continuing to shine at Galatasaray, it may only be a matter of time before Chelsea revisit their interest in Nigeria’s star forward.

Chelsea renews interest in Osimhen

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Chelsea have renewed their interest in Osimhen amid growing attention from top European clubs for the Super Eagles striker.

The Blues are one of three English Premier League giants reportedly keen on signing the 26-year-old ahead of next summer's transfer window.

