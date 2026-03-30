Samson Adamu has become the first Nigerian to serve as CAF Secretary General

The Nigerian administrator’s appointment follows the resignation of DR Congo’s Veron Mosengo-Omba

The leadership shift at CAF comes months after Nigeria’s FIFA playoff heartbreak vs DR Congo

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has ushered in a historic leadership change with the appointment of Nigerian administrator Samson Adamu as Acting Secretary General.

This elevation comes after the resignation of DR Congo’s Veron Mosengo-Omba and arrives against the backdrop of Nigeria’s lingering disappointment over their failed FIFA playoff protest against DR Congo.

Nigeria’s Samson Adamu (top) has been appointed Acting General Secretary of the Confederation of African football, CAF. Photo credit: Nigeria Football Federation

Source: Twitter

Adamu’s appointment marks the first time a Nigerian has occupied the powerful Secretary General role since CAF’s founding in 1957.

The decision was confirmed during the CAF Congress at the Giza Palace Hotel in Cairo, where his nomination by the Executive Committee was formally ratified.

Previously CAF’s Director of Tournaments and Events, Adamu built a strong reputation for his work behind the scenes of major competitions, including the Africa Cup of Nations and inter-club tournaments.

His expertise in logistics, event planning, and operational management made him a natural choice for the role many regard as the administrative “engine room” of African football.

For Nigeria, this is more than an individual achievement. It signals a major rise in the country’s influence within continental football governance, placing a respected Nigerian administrator at the centre of decision-making across Africa.

Nigeria edges DR Congo in CAF

The timing of Adamu’s promotion adds another layer of interest, coming months after Nigeria’s painful failure to overturn their World Cup playoff defeat to DR Congo.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) had filed a complaint with FIFA, alleging that the Congolese used ineligible players during the November 2025 clash.

However, FIFA dismissed the protest after determining it was submitted outside the required timeline and without the mandatory protest fee.

That ruling ended the Super Eagles’ hopes of replacing DR Congo in the intercontinental playoff, deepening frustration among Nigerian supporters.

With the outgoing CAF chief now coming from DR Congo, Adamu’s arrival inevitably draws attention, even though the two issues are formally unrelated.

Still, many in Nigerian football circles view the appointment as a symbolic boost after months of disappointment on the international stage.

Bigger responsibilities for Adamu at CAF

As Acting Secretary General, Adamu now oversees CAF’s day-to-day administration, legal coordination, and implementation of Executive Committee decisions.

Adamu replaces Veron Mosengo-Omba of DR Congo, who who recently stepped down to participate in the election for President of the Football Federation of DR Congo, FECOFA. Photo by Wikus De Wet

Source: Getty Images

It is one of the most influential positions in African football, responsible for ensuring the smooth running of competitions and strengthening ties with member associations.

Adamu’s deep understanding of CAF’s internal systems is expected to provide continuity at a time when the African football body is navigating several sensitive issues, including recent controversies around the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final.

The Nigerian official also carries a strong football legacy, being the son of former FIFA Executive Committee member Amos Adamu.

Top CAF official resigns after AFCON controversy

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that CAF has been hit by another major shake-up, with Veron Mosengo-Omba stepping down from his role just days after the governing body stripped Senegal of the 2025 AFCON title.

His resignation comes at a tense moment for African football, with CAF already under heavy scrutiny following its decision to overturn Senegal’s victory and award the title to Morocco.

Source: Legit.ng