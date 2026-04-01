The second quarter of the year (April, May, and June) is significant for personal life planning and goal setting because it marks a midpoint for reflecting on the first half of the year

In June 2026, the federal government will declare Eid-el-Kabir (also known as Eid al-Adha) as a public holiday

Already, the federal government has officially declared Friday, April 3, and Monday, April 6, 2026, as public holidays for Good Friday and Easter Monday

FCT, Abuja - As April begins, the Nigerian federal government has announced upcoming public holidays.

Legit.ng reports that, in the second quarter of 2026, both religious and secular holidays will be observed to celebrate shared history and values, strengthen community ties, and promote work-life balance by allowing a day off from work.

Nigerians will enjoy public holidays, Democracy Day and Eid-el-Kabir in May 2026. Photo credit: @officialABAT, @stanleynkwocha_/X

Source: Twitter

Many holidays also commemorate important people or historic events.

To this end, Legit.ng has compiled a list of the forthcoming public holidays in May and June, assisting readers in planning effectively.

Public holidays in Nigeria in Q2 of 2026

Holiday for Workers' Day celebration

International Workers' Day, also called Labour Day in some countries and often referred to as May Day, is a celebration of labourers and the working classes that is promoted by the international labour movement and occurs every year on 1 May, or the first Monday in May.

The federal government of Nigeria officially declares May 1st of every year a public holiday to celebrate Workers' Day.

Public holiday for Eid-el-Kabir 2026

Eid el-Kabir (Eid al-Adha) or the Festival of Sacrifice, is one of the most significant festivals in the Islamic calendar.

It commemorates the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim (Abraham) to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God.

Eid el-Kabir falls on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah, the last month of the Islamic lunar calendar, and coincides with the culmination of the Hajj pilgrimage.

The festival honours Ibrahim’s devotion and God’s mercy, as God provided a ram to sacrifice instead of his son. It symbolises faith, obedience, and the spirit of sacrifice.

Muslims around the world observe Eid el-Kabir through various practices.

In Nigeria, the Eid-el-Kabir 2026 celebration will fall on either Wednesday, May 27, or Thursday, May 28 (tentative dates), depending on the Islamic lunar calendar and the declaration of the Sultan of Sokoto, Sa'ad Abubakar. Abubakar is the president-general of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA).

Democracy Day public holiday 2026

Democracy Day in Nigeria is on June 12th. It is a national public holiday to mark the Nigerian general election on June 12, 1993.

Traditionally, the ministry of interior under Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, announces public holiday days in Nigeria. Photo credit: @BTOofficial

Source: Twitter

It used to be celebrated on May 29th, but the date was moved to June 12 in 2019.

Recall Moshood Kashimawo Olawale (MKO) Abiola of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) was widely recognised as the winner of the 1993 presidential election after approximately 14 million Nigerians voted, a result that could have ended eight years of military rule. However, the election was annulled by then-leader Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida (IBB), who cited alleged irregularities.

Today, most international observers agree that the election was free and fair and should not have been annulled. Abiola won 19 of Nigeria’s 30 states. Thirty-two years later, Babangida publicly acknowledged that the late Abiola had indeed won the landmark poll.

The 84-year-old made this admission on Thursday, February 20, 2025, in Abuja during the launch of his autobiography, 'A Journey in Service'.

Speaking at the book launch, former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo said General Babangida (rtd) admitted that the late Abiola won the June 12, 1993 presidential election. Abiola was detained for four years after making an attempt to assert himself as the elected president. He would later die unexpectedly, shortly after the demise of General Sani Abacha, on the day that he was due to be released from detention.

Here is the full list of all the five public holidays in Nigeria for the second quarter of 2026:

Good Friday - April 3. Easter Monday - April 6. Workers' Day celebration - Friday, May 1. Eid el-Kabir or Eid al-Adha - Either Wednesday, May 27, and Thursday, May 28, 2026 (tentative dates). Democracy Day - Friday, June 12.

Read more on public holidays in Nigeria:

Ogun state declares Golden Jubilee holiday

Legit.ng also reported that Governor Dapo Abiodun's administration had declared a public holiday in Ogun state.

An announcement confirmed the public holiday in commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the creation of the state.

The secretary to the state government stated that the holiday would allow residents to take part in the programme.

Source: Legit.ng