ECOWAS has announced multiple job vacancies across its institutions for citizens of member states

T he job opening cut across sectors such as administration, finance, trade, legal affairs and health

he Roles range from entry-level positions like office aides to senior appointments

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The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has announced multiple job openings across its institutions.

The latest opportunities are open to qualified professionals from member states with relevant academic qualifications and work experience.

Job alert: ECOWAS begins hiring across West Africa Photo: AFP

Source: Twitter

New job vacancies

Roles cut across administration, finance, trade, infrastructure, health, telecommunications, legal affairs, and security.

The regional body said it is seeking “qualified and capable candidates” for both technical and administrative positions.

The available positions range from entry-level roles such as office aides and programme assistants to senior positions, including principal officers and directors.

Vacancies are spread across several locations, including Abuja (Nigeria), Dakar (Senegal), Conakry (Guinea), Addis Ababa (Ethiopia), and Monrovia (Liberia).

Applications opened on April 1, 2026, and will close on April 30, 2026, TVC reports.

Below is a list of selected available jobs and locations:

Office Aide (Abuja, Nigeria)

Conference Technician – Interpretation & Equipment (Abuja, Nigeria)

Programme Assistant (Abuja, Nigeria)

Protocol Assistant – Generic Pool (Abuja, Nigeria)

Documentation & Archives Assistant (Abuja, Nigeria)

Nurse (Abuja, Nigeria)

Office Manager/Bilingual Secretary (Abuja, Nigeria)

Junior Accountant – Disbursements (Abuja, Nigeria)

Administrative and Finance Officer (Addis Ababa, Ethiopia)

Litigation Officer (Abuja, Nigeria)

Legal Drafting and International Negotiation Officer (Abuja, Nigeria)

Accountant – Grants and Peacekeeping (Abuja, Nigeria)

Political Adviser (Abuja, Nigeria)

Programme Officer, Disarmament and Arms Control (Abuja, Nigeria)

Principal Programme Officer, Regional Security (Abuja, Nigeria)

Principal Officer, Multilateral Surveillance (Abuja, Nigeria)

Principal Programme Officer, Water Supply and Sanitation (Conakry, Guinea)

Principal Programme Officer, Strategic Planning, Research, Monitoring and Evaluation (Dakar, Senegal)

Principal Legal Officer (Dakar, Senegal)

Director, Administration and Finance (Dakar, Senegal)

Director, Humanitarian and Social Affairs

Other job roles are also available on the ECOWAS website.

ECOWAS offers career opportunities across diverse professional fields Photo: Liubomyr Vorona

Source: Getty Images

ECOWAS: Requirements and how to apply

Requirements vary depending on the role applied for.

Download the application form by clicking on the link in parentheses (JOB APPLICATION FORM) and fill it out correctly. Attach a Curriculum Vitae (CV) and a motivation letter; Send all the above-mentioned documents to the related e-mail addresses.

Potential candidates must be under:

35 years of age for General Services or Support positions (G1 to G7)

45 years of age for the Professional category (P1 to P7)

50 years of age for Director positions (D1-D2)]

To apply, use this link.

ECOWAS warns against recruitment scams

ECOWAS has emphasised that its recruitment process is entirely free of charge and does not require applicants to provide payment or bank details.

The organisation advised applicants to beware of fraudulent messages and to rely only on official communication channels.

The organisation stated:

“ECOWAS does not charge any fee for recruitment and will not request your account details."

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