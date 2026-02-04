Tyrique George has confirmed his Nigerian heritage, making him eligible for the Super Eagles

The Chelsea loanee is also eligible to play for England and Ghana but remains uncapped at senior level

George’s move to Everton could boost his chances of earning his first international call-up to the Super Eagles

Chelsea loanee Tyrique George has publicly confirmed his eligibility to represent Nigeria at international level, a revelation that has sparked fresh debate about his future allegiance.

The 19-year-old winger, who recently joined Everton on loan for the rest of the season, disclosed his heritage while speaking about his upbringing and football journey.

Chelsea loanee Tyrique George is eligible to represent the Super Eagles after the forward revealed his ties to Nigeria.

Source: Getty Images

George, a graduate of Chelsea’s academy, has been handed an opportunity to gain regular first-team football at Goodison Park after struggling for consistent minutes at Stamford Bridge.

According to BBC Sports, Everton secured his services on deadline day, with the deal including an option to make the transfer permanent in the summer.

The young attacker has already made 37 senior appearances for Chelsea, scoring six goals, and was also attracting interest from another Premier League side and a European club before choosing Everton.

According to One Football, George’s loan move to Everton is expected to play a crucial role in his development. The Toffees are in need of attacking reinforcements and view the teenager as a player who can bring pace and directness to their attack.

George confirms Nigerian heritage

While introducing himself on Everton’s official channel, George openly revealed his family background.

“I’m Tyrique George and these are five things about me. I was born in Camden, London and my mom is Ghanaian and my dad is Nigerian,” he said.

That statement confirms he is eligible to play for three nations at senior level, including England, Ghana, and Nigeria.

Although he has previously represented England at U15 and U17 level, he has not been capped by the senior team, leaving the door open for a switch of allegiance.

Tyrique George has featured for England's youth teams but is eligible to represent Ghana and Nigeria at senior level.

Source: Getty Images

George’s comments have been widely interpreted as a subtle message to Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle, who has been monitoring several dual-nationality players as part of Nigeria’s long-term squad planning.

Why Nigeria could appeal to George

Nigeria has become a natural home for London-born footballers in recent years.

Several stars who developed in England’s youth system have gone on to build successful international careers with the Super Eagles.

Players such as Ademola Lookman, Ola Aina, Alex Iwobi, Calvin Bassey, Joe Aribo, Semi Ajayi, Bright Osayi-Samuel, and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru all switched allegiance and are now regulars for Nigeria.

Their impact has been significant as Nigeria claimed silver at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations and followed it up with a bronze medal at AFCON 2025, underlining the strength and depth of the current squad.

For George, choosing Nigeria could provide a clearer pathway to senior international football compared to England, where competition for attacking positions remains extremely intense.

