Super Eagles legend Sunday Oliseh has praised Ademola Lookman’s decision to join Atletico Madrid during the January transfer window.

The winger is set to compete against top stars such as Kylian Mbappé, Vinícius Jr and Lamine Yamal in the Spanish La Liga.

The former Nigeria international also appeared to take a subtle swipe at Victor Osimhen for opting to sign with Galatasaray following his fallout with Napoli

Sunday Oliseh has caused a major on social media following the manner in which he applauded Ademola Lookman after his move from Atalanta to Atletico Madrid during the January transfer window on Monday, February 2.

Lookman enjoyed a hugely successful three-and-a-half-year spell at the Italian club, playing a pivotal role as Atalanta won the 2023/24 UEFA Europa League.

He also made history by becoming the first player to score a hat-trick in a European final for the club.

Trouble began for the 2024 CAF Player of the Year when he missed a penalty against Club Brugge in the 2024/25 Champions League, prompting then-coach Gian Piero Gasperini to label him the worst penalty taker at the club.

The winger’s situation at Atalanta further deteriorated after he made it clear he wanted to leave, with stalled transfer negotiations forcing him to remain at La Dea against his wishes, per GOAL.

Following the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, Victor Osimhen revealed that he had spoken with Ademola Lookman and another player about joining him at Fenerbahce, per Yahoo Sports.

The 28-year-old turned down the move in favour of a switch to the Spanish capital.

Lookman ignored payday - Oliseh

Former Super Eagles manager Oliseh has lauded Ademola Lookman for ignoring the mouthwatering offer from the Turkish League and signing for Atletico Madrid.

In a viral tweet on X, the former Ajax star said Lookman has set in motion a war for legacy. Oliseh stylishly threw jabs at Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen. He said:

"The transfer window didn't just close—it detonated. 💥

Ademola Lookman, he chose the "disciplined fire" of Simeone over a payday in Turkey.

"Is this the move that turns an African star into a Ballon d'Or mainstay? Atletico isn't just a club; for Lookman, it’s a war for legacy."

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans following Oliseh's comment on Ademola Lookman. Read them below:

@Usman_Velvot said:

"All of una dey attack Osimhen from left to right now o, if e respond now una go say him no get home training, since lookman move, na so so dragging una dey use style dey drag Osimhen."

@Chibuzorpaul88 wrote:

"I will choose money anytime andyday. What legacy? After all he did for Atalanta. Did they not mess him up for past month. After all Osimhen did for Napoli, Did they not mess him up too?

"Don't play for money make hungry finish you years after you retire."

@kcworldsports added:

"We know ur attacking Osihmen. Envy. Jealousy and bitterness is very bad. U have finished ur career. Some stars are in Saudi. Nothing happens just osihmen the more you attack the guy. The more u lose ur small value that remains. Is unfortunate."

