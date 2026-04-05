A Nigerian youth has earned the admiration of many people for returning the sum of N2.2 million that was sent to his OPay account by mistake

In a statement on Facebook, the man narrated his conversation with the sender of the money, who later sent him N50k to appreciate his honest act

The honest man disclosed that he turned down the N50k token of appreciation from the sender of the money and explained why he did so

Aliyu Tunde Muhammad Elyaqub, a Nigerian man, has narrated how he returned N2.2 million that was erroneously credited to his OPay account on April 3.

Aliyu shared screenshots of the transaction receipt of the N2,260,000 after it entered his account, and the receipt after he returned the money to the sender.

Aliyu Tunde Muhammad Elyaqub has been commended online for his act of honesty. Photo Credit: Aliyu Tunde Muhammad Elyaqub

Source: Facebook

Why man rejected N50k gift from sender

In a lengthy Facebook post on April 4, Aliyu recounted his conversation with the owner of the money, who panicked when he called him on the phone about the erroneous transfer.

Aliyu shared how he calmed the man's worried nerves and eventually refunded the money to the same account it came in from.

Shortly after his honest act, Aliyu revealed that the grateful sender of the money credited his account with N50k to appreciate him. Without hesitation, Aliyu returned the N50k and explained his action.

According to Aliyu, he did not see the need to be appreciated for being kind or doing the right thing. His Facebook post partly read:

"Someone mistakenly sent a sum of "Two Million, two hundred and sixty thousand Naira only" (2,260,000) to my Opay yesterday, I was pressing my phone when I saw the notification on my Opay, I had to look again to be so sure. Yes, Indeed it's the sum of that amount. I kept pressing my phone knowing fully the owner would account to why he sent it... Then immediately my phone rang, I picked, it was a deep confusing voice, whom at the very best shall start with Salam, but I knew why he didn't. He was confused and stammering, I smiled and asked him to calmly say why he called. And so he began.

"Dan Allah ka taimakeni, nayi mistake ne na turo ma kudi" nace mai har nawa? Ya ce "Miliyan biyu da dubu dari biyu da sittin". Nace "Aiko ban gansu ba, ka tabbatar da nan ka turo su?" Yai wani dogon salati. I had to burst into a loud laugher and asked him to calm down, that I saw the cash and I'm sending it to him on the same number he sent it. He obliged while deeply thanking me.

"I did as promised, saved his number and shared him the receipt. Immediately, I received yet another notification of 50k from same number and I sent it back without further meditation, knowing fully it's a token of appreciation. I sent it not because I'm sufficient of the amount, no, the amount is a big percentage of my monthly salary but because I believe I don't have to be paid for being kind, and of course for doing what I must do. He called and was appreciating me like I liberate him from going to hell.

"I thought, even if it's a business dealings, I'm certain the business profit would not be up to that 50k, or maybe it's a part saving from his savings, then why do I think I worth that huge amount for just being generous to what if I didn't he might still get back his money through legal proceedings. But alas! It happened and for good, we now became friends who maybe would be of a greater benefit to each other..."

Aliyu Tunde Muhammad Elyaqub returned the N2.2 million sent to his OPay account by mistake. Photo Credit: Aliyu Tunde Muhammad Elyaqub

Source: Facebook

See his Facebook post below:

N2.2m refund: Reactions trail man's honest act

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the man's honest act below:

Ibrahim Muhammad Ainawa said:

"You really won my heart for being such a kind hearted person....

"God will bless you and your family forever Mal Aliyu."

Saamo Sylvester said:

"U do well, but if na me oh, that 50k I no go lie I for return am.no be from my mouth u go hear wetin u wan hear🤣🤣."

Oladeni Olumide said:

"But as I dey now make I no lie oooo I dey kind before but no be now again ...I don see shege for been kind."

Sean Castelano Odekunle said:

"E fit be Ransom money o, now now police go involve with your seeming act of kindness."

Maggy Efoghe said:

"When 250k was huge money over 15years ago, happened to me. Saw the alert on a friday after 4pm, and I wasn't doing mobile banking then. Was going to visit the bank on Monday to send it back, luckily it got removed, it was a cashier error. So yes we did it, we keep doing it. You don't have to take what is not yours, integrity and conscience."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man had explained why he feels guilty after returning the money that was mistakenly sent to his account.

Man rewarded for returning N810k sent erroneously

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man was rewarded for returning the N810k mistakenly sent to his account.

Absalom took to Facebook to share a screenshot of the credit alert he received and narrated what had happened.

According to Absalom, someone called him the following day after sending N810k to his OPay account at night.

Source: Legit.ng