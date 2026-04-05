National Counter Terrorism Centre and Federal Government warned that careless security language fuelled ethnic profiling and weakened public trust

Major General Adamu Garba Laka, representing Nuhu Ribadu, said responsible communication was essential for unity, intelligence gathering, and effective security

Mohammed Idris cautioned that inaccurate media and security terminology reinforced stereotypes and deepened societal divisions

FCT, Abuja - The Federal Government, the National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC), and other stakeholders have underscored the importance of responsible language in security discussions, warning that careless expressions can promote ethnic profiling and erode public trust across West Africa.

The position was made known during a two-day conference in Abuja themed “Contextualising Definitions and Terminologies to Address Stereotyping and Ethnic Profiling in Discourses and Security Operations in West Africa.”

FG, NCTC, others speak on why security language is key to curb ethnic profiling

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Officials highlight impact of language on security

Speaking at the event, the National Coordinator of the NCTC, Major General Adamu Garba Laka, said the forum was organised to examine the influence of language on security outcomes in the region.

Representing the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, Laka noted that how security issues are framed and communicated can either strengthen unity or deepen suspicion among communities.

He stressed that lasting security cannot rely solely on force but must be built on prevention, mutual trust, and responsible communication.

He warned that stereotyping and ethnic profiling could undermine intelligence gathering and weaken cooperation between security agencies and local populations.

FG warns against harmful media narratives

Also speaking, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, represented by the Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Press Council, Dili Ezughah, cautioned that language used in both security operations and media reporting carries serious implications for national cohesion.

He emphasised the need for accuracy and sensitivity, warning that careless labelling can reinforce stereotypes, deepen divisions, and create mistrust between citizens and institutions.

He further stressed the importance of separating criminal acts from group identities.

Experts call for inclusive communication strategies

In his remarks, the Managing Director of Beacon Security and Intelligence Limited, Kabir Adamu, said the conference aimed to address harmful narratives in public security discourse.

He noted that identity-based language often alienates communities and, in some instances, fuels hate messaging.

Adamu added that the gathering would produce practical tools, including a comprehensive guide for media practitioners and security personnel, to promote more inclusive communication.

Toolkit and policy recommendations expected

Similarly, the founder of WhiteInk Institute for Strategy Education and Research, Brigadier-General Saleh Bala (retd.), described language as a powerful factor in shaping security realities.

He warned that misuse of terms could generate fear, reinforce dangerous stereotypes, and raise broader human rights concerns.

Bala disclosed that the conference would produce an “Anti-ethnic Stereotyping and Profiling Toolkit” alongside a national policy brief aimed at improving communication in security operations.

Participants at the conference are expected to examine how narratives influence conflict dynamics, media reporting, and policy responses, while proposing frameworks that encourage non-stigmatising terminology.

Stakeholders noted that the initiative forms part of broader efforts to promote inclusive, rights-based, and effective security strategies in Nigeria and across the West African region.

Source: Legit.ng