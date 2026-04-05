Nigerian midfielder Wilfred Ndidi is one yellow card away from a one-match suspension in Turkey

The Super Eagles captain faces a major disciplinary risk in the Istanbul derby against Fenerbahce

A booking would rule him out of Besiktas’ next Super Lig clash with Antalyaspor

Fresh trouble could be brewing for Super Eagles captain Wilfred Ndidi as the Nigerian midfielder risks being banned by the Turkish Football Federation ahead of Besiktas’ next league fixture.

Ndidi is currently on three yellow cards in the Turkish Süper Lig, meaning he is just one booking away from an automatic one-match suspension.

Super Eagles captain Wilfred Ndidi risks being banned by the Turkish Football Federation ahead of Besiktas' Super Lig clash with Antalyaspor. Photo by Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

The potential flashpoint comes in the highly anticipated Istanbul derby against Fenerbahce on Easter Sunday, April 5, one of the most intense matches in Turkish football.

In the Turkish Süper Lig, players are suspended for one match after accumulating four yellow cards. Following the initial four-card ban, a subsequent one-match suspension is triggered every additional three yellow cards, as seen in UEFA's disciplinary framework.

Should Ndidi receive another caution in that clash, the Nigerian midfielder would be suspended for Besiktas’ following game against Antalyaspor next weekend.

For a player of Ndidi’s importance, that would be a major blow for Besiktas at a crucial point in the season.

Why the derby could be a problem for Ndidi

The stakes are particularly high because derby matches are often physical and filled with flashpoints, creating an environment where defensive midfielders like Ndidi are particularly vulnerable to bookings.

Ndidi’s role at Besiktas places him in the thick of the action, often tasked with breaking up play, shielding the defence, and engaging in crucial midfield battles. That naturally increases the risk of fouls and cautions.

Ndidi has already been cautioned three times this season, on his Super Lig debut against Eyüpspor, before further yellow cards against Goztepe and Kasimpasa. Photo by Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

The former Leicester City star has already been booked against Eyüpspor, Goztepe, and Kasimpasa, leaving him dangerously close to the suspension threshold.

As seen on Transfermarkt, Ndidi has been one of the first names on Sergen Yalçın’s team sheet, starting 20 of the 21 matches he has been available for selection this season.

That level of consistency makes the threat of his suspension even more significant.

How important is Ndidi?

Ndidi’s season has already been disrupted by commitments with Nigeria and a spell on the sidelines through injury.

The 29-year-old midfielder missed Besiktas’ clash with Rizespor in December due to his involvement with the Super Eagles at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, where he captained Nigeria to a bronze-medal finish.

On returning to Turkey after the AFCON, an injury sustained during the tournament ruled him out of back-to-back games against Kayserispor and Eyupspor, while he was also later granted compassionate leave.

Despite those interruptions, Ndidi remains central to Besiktas’ ambitions, both as vice captain and as a stabilising force in midfield.

The fact that fellow Nigerian internationals Paul Onuachu and Victor Osimhen have already served yellow-card suspensions in Turkey this season highlights just how strict the disciplinary rules can be in the Super Lig.

With the Fenerbahce showdown looming, all eyes will be on Ndidi’s discipline as much as his performance.

Ndidi urged FIFA for clarity

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Super Eagles captain Ndidi has urged FIFA to provide clarity over the Nigeria Football Federation’s petition against the Democratic Republic of Congo, as uncertainty continues to surround Nigeria’s chances of reaching the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Nigeria’s qualification hopes appeared to end in November after the Super Eagles lost to DR Congo in a tense playoff decided by penalties.

Source: Legit.ng