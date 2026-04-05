Donald Trump was rumoured to have been rushed to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, but no evidence supports the claim

White House officials and Trump’s own social media activity confirm he remained at the White House over Easter weekend

The speculation appears to have stemmed from road closures near Walter Reed and a media lid issued by the White House

On April 4, speculation spread across Elon Musk’s X platform suggesting that President Donald Trump had been rushed to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

The claims quickly gained traction, but no evidence has surfaced to support them.

Donald Trump works nonstop in the White House despite Walter Reed rumours trending online. Photo credit: SAUL LOEB / Alex Brandon-Pool/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

White House response to Trump’s whereabouts

White House Director of Communications Steven Cheung dismissed the rumours with a post on X at about 3 p.m.:

“There has never been a President who has worked harder for the American people than President Trump. On this Easter weekend, he has been working nonstop in the White House and Oval Office. God Bless him.”

See the X post below:

The official White House account reshared Cheung’s message, reinforcing the claim that Trump was working from the Oval Office rather than being hospitalised.

Trump active on Truth Social

Adding weight to the rebuttal, Trump himself was active on Truth Social throughout Saturday. In one post, he wrote:

“Remember when I gave Iran ten days to MAKE A DEAL or OPEN UP THE HORMUZ STRAIT. Time is running out — 48 hours before all Hell will reign down on them. Glory be to GOD! President DONALD J. TRUMP.”

Later, he posted:

“If you import The Third World, you become The Third World! – AND THAT’S NOT GOING TO HAPPEN TO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA AS LONG AS I AM PRESIDENT. PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP.”

These posts strongly suggest that Trump was not in hospital but continuing his political activity online.

How the rumours began

The speculation appears to have stemmed from two factors: reports that roads near Walter Reed had been closed and the White House issuing a “lid” on media access just before noon. These events were combined by social media users, fuelling the trending “Walter Reed” narrative.

Trump posts bold statements on Truth Social while remaining active in Washington. Photo credit: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Hugo Lowell debunks hospitalisation claims

White House correspondent Hugo Lowell clarified the situation on April 4, posting on X:

“The White House has called a travel/photo lid as of 11 am ET, meaning we do not expect to see the president for the rest of the day. Trump is in Washington this weekend but we are yet to have a formal news briefing on the situation with the missing airman in Iran.”

He added:

“Trump has been at the White House today, as evidenced by the presence of a Marine outside the West Wing. There has not been any travel to his golf course at Trump National or Walter Reed.”

Despite rumours circulating online, there is no evidence that President Donald Trump was rushed to Walter Reed.

Official statements and Trump’s own activity on Truth Social confirm that he remained at the White House, working through the Easter weekend.

See the X post below:

Has Netanyahu gone missing?

Legit.ng earlier reported that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has become a subject of interest online amid Israel's ongoing war with Iran.

On March 11, 2026, a Facebook user identified as Norman Finkelstein posted a picture of Netanyahu and alleged that he had been missing for days.

Source: Legit.ng