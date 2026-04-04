A Nigerian man has incurred the wrath of many people after sharing how he would have won the case against VeryDarkMan if he were Blord's lawyer

This comes days after the Anambra-born businessman was remanded at the Kuje Correctional Centre after his arraignment at the Federal High Court in Abuja

In an exclusive chat with Legit.ng, Barrister Chidera Divine Ebimnamaonye, founder of Pure Legal Solicitors, explained the difference between detention and bail and the rights Blord has while in custody

Rock Yusuf, a videographer, has reacted to the incarceration of Anambra-born businessman Linus Williams Ifejirika, widely known as Blord, at the Kuje Correctional Centre, which has now entered day three.

Blord was remanded on Wednesday, April 1, following his arraignment at the Federal High Court in Abuja over charges brought against him by VeryDarkMan, which included criminal conspiracy, impersonation, and unauthorised use of identity.

A man shares how he would handle Blord's case against VeryDarkMan. Photo Credit: Rock Yusuf, Linus Williams, Verydarkblackman

Source: Facebook

VeryDarkMan: Man shares his strategy for Blord

Yusuf, in a Facebook post on April 4, claimed that all the images used by Blord to promote his app and the billboard posters were all computer-generated images (CGI), and dared VeryDarkMan to produce the original copies of the said images he claimed were his.

According to Yusuf, who threw a shade at VeryDarkMan's supporters, this is how he would win the case against VeryDarkMan if he were Blord's lawyer. Yusuf wrote:

"All the images that Blord uses to promote his app and Billboard were all CGI, VDM must produce the original copies of those images that he claimed were his!

"I know say Ratels go ask Google wetin be CGI.

"If I be Blord lawyer Ehn him don win this case already."

Yusuf's opinion did not sit well with many people, triggering angry reactions in the comment section of his post.

VeryDarkMan: Barrister speaks on rights Blord has

Speaking exclusively with Legit.ng, Barrister Chidera Divine Ebimnamaonye, Pure Legal Solicitors founder, shed light on the difference between detention and bail, as well as the rights that Blord has while in custody.

"Remand is a form of detention, only that, for remand, a magistrate approves keeping a suspect in a correctional centre pending the conclusion of an investigation by the police or a law enforcement agency, while bail is a temporary release of a person awaiting trial.

"He has the right to have a lawyer of his choice who can apply for bail at the court for him since the allegations against him is one that are bailable."

A man highlights how he would have defended Blord in court if he were his lawyer. Photo Credit: Rock Yusuf, Linus Williams

Source: Facebook

See his Facebook post below:

Blord: Man's Facebook post angers many people

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the man's Facebook post below:

Adeami Olaoluwa said:

"You dey smoke igbo.

"And the video he did where he claim to have sign vdm as his brand ambassador too na cdi.

"Ewuuu."

Osted Geoffrey James said:

"Go and be na.

"What of the video he did and words he spoke all are AI right?"

Ambitious Manee said:

"This Igala boy actually thought people are dumb like him 😂.

"Ati CGI, ati Ai billboard o, you’re in trouble 😂.

"If na lie, create your own CGI or Ai picture of VDM put am for billboard talk say na CGI, u go hear from Marshal.

"It’s doesn’t matter where the imagine came from, what matters is consent.

"Una go learn new things (in VDM’s voice) 😂."

Samuel Seidu said:

"It's not too late na, you can still be the lawyer today, na for your head you go hear say they arrest lawyer for illegal judgement.

"Na Kuje dey call you bro."

Rashidat Yusuf said:

"Go and be his lawyer na, is there anyone stopping you??

"Mr know all."

Kabir Audu said:

"Dear Rock Yusuf,if E sure for you,kindly use any VDM pic run advert and if possible mount any billboard and use his pic...

"If E sure for u and Sowore."

Billboard poster with VeryDarkMan's image removed

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a billboard poster with VeryDarkMan's photo had been removed from UNIZIK junction in Anambra.

Blord, before his incarceration, had mounted a billboard poster with VeryDarkMan's image as their feud deepened and spiralled out of social media bants.

In a Facebook video shared on April 4, Livinus Nwosu showed the moment the billboard poster was removed.

Source: Legit.ng