Victor Osimhen has sent a fresh message as Chelsea reportedly revisit interest in signing the striker this summer

Enzo Maresca confirms Chelsea will begin making key transfer decisions within the next 48 hours after the Conference League final

Osimhen is a top target to replace underperforming Nicolas Jackson at Stamford Bridge next season

Chelsea have been linked to countless names ahead of the summer transfer window with Enzo Maresca confirming some big decisions will be made in the next 48 hours.

Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen is one of the top names linked with the Blues ahead of the summer transfer window as they seek to sign a marquee striker for next season.

Victor Osimhen celebrates Galatasaray's Super Lig victory with the Nigerian flag wrapped around his neck.

Source: Getty Images

Osimhen almost joined Chelsea last summer but the deal fell through on transfer deadline day, forcing the 26-year-old to Turkey, where he penned a one-year loan deal with Galatasaray.

The move to the Super Lig has paid off for the Nigerian forward after he emerged as a double champion, winning the league and Turkish Cup with the Istanbul giants.

Osimhen also emerged as the club’s highest goalscorer, scoring 36 goals in all competitions and is on course to claim the Golden Boot with 24 goals in the league, per Transfermarkt.

Osimhen back on Chelsea radar

Osimhen is seemingly on Chelsea’s radar again ahead of the summer window as the Blues are desperate to find an experienced forward to dethrone struggling Nicolas Jackson.

According to Football London, Osimhen's arrival at Stamford Bridge will result in a winner coming into the London club that has the right mentality to get Chelsea back to where they belong.

Jackson has been widely criticised by many Blues supporters for his lack of consistency, which they claim as hindered the club from achieving their ambitions since he arrived at Stamford Bridge.

According to Fotmob, the Ivory Coast forward has managed just 12 goals in 33 games for Chelsea in all competitions, a far cry from the numbers Osimhen scored while on loan at Galatasaray.

Many fans believe Chelsea cannot challenge for the top titles in England and Europe with Jackson leading the attack, and have made urgent calls to the club to sign Osimhen in the summer transfer window.

Maresca drops hint on transfer decision

Meanwhile, Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has stated categorically that no decision has been made as it regards to transfers within or outside of Chelsea by the club.

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca speaks to the press before the Europa Conference League final.

Source: Getty Images

While answering questions in regard to Jadon Sancho’s future ahead of the Conference League final, the Italian manager dropped a major hint in regards to the transfer dealings of the club in the summer.

"I said that when in the last weeks you asked me about different players, I always said the same. And the reason why is because it's the truth. It's not the moment we have tomorrow, final.

"Then in 24 hours, 48 hours, we're going to start to talk about the future. But at this moment, there is not any thought or any decision made.”

Galatasaray director gives update on Osimhen

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Galatasaray appears to have given up in their pursuit of Victor Osimhen after the club's sporting director confirmed the only condition that could see him stay.

The Turkish champions was meant to be a stopgap for the Nigerian forward after joining them on loan following his failure to secure a permanent move away from Napoli.

However, the club has fallen in love with him and are impressed with his performances, hence determining to pursue a permanent move for him beyond this season.

