Joe Aribo has joined Leicester City on loan from Southampton until the end of the season

The Super Eagles star arrives as cover for Leicester’s injury-hit midfield

The 29-year-old could become a free agent in the summer if no permanent deal is agreed

Super Eagles midfielder Joe Aribo has completed a transfer deadline day switch to former Premier League champions Leicester City, joining the Foxes on loan from Championship rivals Southampton until the end of the season.

The move offers the Nigerian midfielder a fresh opportunity to revive his career after a difficult spell at St Mary’s and gives Leicester much-needed depth in midfield as they battle an injury crisis.

According to BBC Sports, Leicester City confirmed Aribo’s signing on deadline day, making him their first of several expected arrivals before the transfer window closed.

Aribo’s football journey has been far from straightforward. He began his career in non-league football with Staines Town before earning a move to Charlton Athletic, where his performances caught the attention of Scottish giants Rangers.

His time at Ibrox proved to be the peak of his club career so far, as he won the Scottish Premiership title and played a key role in Rangers’ run to the UEFA Europa League final in 2022, even scoring in the final against Eintracht Frankfurt.

That form earned him a transfer to Southampton in 2022, but his spell with the Saints has been mixed.

Although he made 111 appearances and scored nine goals for the club, Aribo struggled to convince the Southampton fanbase fully and was used sparingly this season, featuring just seven times.

Leicester’s injury crisis opens the door

Aribo’s arrival comes at a crucial moment for Leicester City, who are currently dealing with serious midfield problems.

Jordan James and Aaron Ramsey are sidelined until March, while Hamza Choudhury is awaiting scan results on a knee injury.

The former Premier League champions also allowed Boubakary Soumare to leave for Qatar last week, further weakening their midfield options.

With these setbacks, Leicester turned to Aribo as a reliable and experienced solution.

He is expected to compete with Louis Page for the number eight position in James’ absence but could be deployed deeper or further forward depending on tactical needs.

Aribo eyes long-term future with Leicester

According to Daily Sports, Aribo’s loan deal runs until the end of the season, but there is a significant twist.

The Nigerian midfielder’s contract with Southampton expires this summer, meaning Leicester could sign him permanently on a free transfer if he impresses during his loan spell.

Speaking after the move, Aribo expressed optimism about his new challenge.

“I’ve always known the squad is good. I’m so certain about where we can get to and what we can do together. It’s just good to be a part of it,” he told Leicester’s official website.

For Aribo, the move represents a chance to rediscover the form that once made him a fan favourite in Scotland and a regular feature for the Super Eagles.

