Nigeria-eligible forward Tyrique George is among the Chelsea stars looking to move on in January.

The 19-year-old had a chance to leave during the summer, with Fulham and Roma both showing interest, but the deals collapsed.

Since then, George has struggled for minutes following Chelsea’s summer signings of Alejandro Garnacho and Jamie Gittens.

Leeds United, Everton, and Southampton are reportedly monitoring his situation, while Chelsea could also send him to sister club Strasbourg to keep him within the BlueCo network, Team Talk reports.

Despite his age, George’s long-term potential remains high, but regular first-team football is essential for his development, making a January move increasingly likely.

Other players set to leave Chelsea in January

Chelsea have several other players who may leave Stamford Bridge soon.

Axel Disasi, frozen out of first-team training after a loan spell at Aston Villa, is expected to look for a new club to avoid wasting the season.

Similarly, Raheem Sterling, returning from a loan at Arsenal last summer, faces limited options due to high wages and is likely to seek an exit, GOAL reports.

Filip Jorgensen, who arrived from Villarreal as a back-up goalkeeper, may also get itchy feet after limited appearances this season.

Facundo Buonanotte, on loan from Brighton, is expected to return to his parent club due to scarce gametime, while Josh Acheampong’s future remains uncertain despite his potential.

Struggling new players ready to leave Chelsea

Chelsea’s summer signing Jamie Gittens has struggled to make an impact, yet patience is still in play.

The winger, who cost £48.5m, has yet to score in the Premier League, and a continued goal drought could put him on the exit list sooner rather than later.

The club has shown no hesitation in moving on younger players who fail to deliver, as seen with previous players like Noni Madueke.

Chelsea will continue to weigh whether Gittens’ potential justifies keeping him in the squad through the January window and beyond.

Chelsea’s squad adjustments ahead of 2026

Chelsea’s approach to the January transfer window reflects a careful balance between keeping prospects and offloading players who need more minutes elsewhere.

The Blues, who have seen their Premier League title race fade in recent matches, may retain some players within the BlueCo network, while others could be sold or loaned out to adjust the squad ahead of 2026.

The January window will likely determine the future of these seven players, including George, Disasi, Sterling, Buonanotte, Gittens, Jorgensen, and Acheampong.

