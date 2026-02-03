Former Inter Milan youth defender Nicolas Giani has died aged 39 after a long illness

The 39-year-old played for several Italian clubs, including Cremonese, SPAL, Spezia and Vicenza

Inter Milan and multiple former teams have paid emotional tributes to the late defender

Italian football is in mourning following the death of former Inter Milan defender Nicolas Giani at the age of 39.

The centre-back passed away on Tuesday, February 3, after a long battle with an incurable illness that forced him to end his playing career in 2022.

Italian football is in mourning following the death of ex-Inter Milan player Nicolas Giani. Photo by Marco Luzzani

Source: Getty Images

News of his passing has sparked an outpouring of tributes from clubs he represented and the wider football community.

Born in Como, Nicolas Giani began his football journey in the Inter Milan youth system in the late 1990s.

According to Football Italia, he spent several formative years with the Nerazzurri, developing as a central defender, but never made a senior appearance for the club.

In 2008, he left Inter in search of first-team opportunities elsewhere in Italy.

Giani went on to carve out a respectable professional career across the Italian football pyramid where he featured for clubs such as Cremonese, Pro Patria, Vicenza, Perugia, SPAL, Spezia, Feralpisalò and Desenzano.

His most notable spell came with SPAL, where he played a key role in the club’s rise to Serie A.

Although he did not make an appearance in the Italian top flight, his contribution to their promotion campaign remains a proud moment in his career.

At the international level, Giani represented Italy at the under-18 and under-19 levels, even though a senior cap ultimately eluded him.

Cause of Giani’s death emerges

In 2022, Giani was forced to retire from professional football after being diagnosed with an incurable illness, Mirror UK reports.

Nicolas Giani was forced to retire in 2022 after being diagnosed with an incurable illness. Photo by Marco Luzzani

Source: Getty Images

The condition brought his playing days to an early end and marked the beginning of a long and difficult personal battle.

Despite stepping away from the game, Giani remained fondly remembered by teammates and fans from the many clubs he served during his career.

His death at just 39 years old has come as a shock to the Italian football community, as he joined a host of notable footballers who have died in recent times.

Giani would have turned 40 next month, making the loss even more heartbreaking for those who knew him and followed his journey in the sport.

Football world pays tribute to Giani

Following confirmation of Giani’s death, Inter Milan, who were recently struck with another tragedy, released a statement expressing their sorrow.

“FC Internazionale Milano expresses its deepest condolences on the passing of Nicolas Giani, a defender who was part of the Nerazzurri youth sector from 1998 to 2005. The Club extends its sincerest sympathies to his family at this time,” the statement read.

Several of his former clubs also paid tribute. Cremonese simply wrote, “Rest in peace Nicolas,” while Spezia added, “Spezia Calcio expresses its condolences for the untimely passing of Nicolas Giani.

The Giani family has the thoughts and strong embrace of the entire Club.” Vicenza echoed similar sentiments, offering condolences on behalf of the entire organisation.

Giani is survived by his wife, Rluca, and their daughter, Bianca.

Ex-England player dies at 81

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that the English football community, especially Everton Football Club, has been thrown into mourning following the passing of Tommy Wright, who died at the age of 81 on Tuesday, January 20.

The Premier League club confirmed the sad news in an official statement, paying tribute to a player who devoted his entire career to Everton.

Source: Legit.ng