Mikel Obi has lifted the lid on the biggest incident of his football career involving the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson

Chelsea and Manchester United went to war before Mikel eventually chose Stamford Bridge as his home

The former midfielder has explained his decisive meeting with Ferguson before joining Chelsea

Chelsea legend John Obi Mikel has opened up on his conversation with Sir Alex Ferguson, where he told him he would be moving to Stamford Bridge.

Manchester United and Chelsea were involved in a tussle over the signing of Mikel Obi from Norwegian club Lyn Oslo in the transfer window of 2006.

Mikel Obi speaks about his transfer saga between Manchester United and Chelsea. Photo by Eamonn M McCormack.

Source: Getty Images

The Londoners eventually won the battle after the 19-year-old opted to join the Blues over their rivals, Manchester United, to the bemusement of Jose Mourinho.

Mikel explains meeting with Ferguson

20 years after the incident, Mikel has opened up on his final meeting with Sir Alex Ferguson, during which he informed him of his decision to join Chelsea.

Mikel confirmed that FIFA referred the case to the English FA, after which Ferguson requested a time alone with the player and was confident he would convince him.

“Fergie said, ‘Listen, give me 30 minutes with the kid, alone, in a boardroom office. I can convince him to still come to Manchester United.’ So he flew down to London. I was in a room with him, alone,” he told Sky Sports.

Mikel added that his agent had informed him to nod his head to signify no to whatever Ferguson tells him, and he did just that throughout the time they were together.

“He was just saying, ‘What is the problem? We signed you at the club, we need you, all the players are asking for you. What did they give you to convince you? Manchester United is a bigger club than Chelsea.’

“I'm sorry, I just want to play for Chelsea, and after about 20 minutes, he saw that he wasn't getting anywhere. I could see him getting red and red, I thought I was going to get a hairdryer.”

Mikel Obi discloses Sir Alex Ferguson's reaction before he joined Chelsea. Photo by Oli Scarff/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

He added that words came later from Manchester United that they had given up on the deal, and Mikel is free to join Jose Mourinho’s team.

According to talkSPORT, Mikel confirmed that United got compensated with about £14 million, while Lyn Oslo received £4 million.

The former Super Eagles captain went on to make over 350 appearances, scoring six goals and winning 11 major trophies before leaving Chelsea in 2017 during Antonio Conte's reign as manager.

He had repeatedly said that he did not regret joining Chelsea, but admits his career could have gone otherwise at Manchester United.

Mikel speaks about feud with Ferguson

Legit.ng previously reported that Mikel Obi disclosed how he resolved his feud with Sir Alex Ferguson eighteen years after it began.

The two met at an event, and Mikel went over to say hi to the legendary manager, during which he called him the one who got away.

