Leeds United, Everton, and Fulham are in the race to sign Chelsea forward Tyrique George in January

The 19-year-old forward, who is eligible to play for Nigeria, England, and Ghana, is seeking regular first-team football

George made history as Chelsea’s youngest Nigeria-eligible scorer in European competition

Chelsea winger Tyrique George has attracted attention from multiple Premier League clubs as the January transfer window approaches.

The forward, who is eligible to represent Nigeria, England, and Ghana through his parents, is seeking consistent playing time to continue his development.

Tyrique George is reportedly ready to leave Chelsea in January in search of more playing time. Photo by Marc Atkins

Source: Getty Images

Leeds United and Everton have reportedly joined Fulham and Southampton in the race to secure the 19-year-old’s signature, All Nigeria Soccer reports.

George enjoyed a breakthrough campaign last season but has struggled for minutes under Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca this term.

He has made only 10 appearances across all competitions, scoring three goals and providing one assist, and currently sits behind summer signings Joao Pedro, Liam Delap, Alejandro Garnacho, Estavo, and Jamie Gittens in the pecking order.

Chelsea considering future options for George

Chelsea are considering multiple options for George’s future.

One possibility is a move to their sister club, Strasbourg, allowing the Nigeria-eligible winger to remain under Chelsea’s long-term developmental plan.

However, George is believed to prefer a permanent transfer to secure regular first-team football, with Premier League clubs offering immediate playing opportunities.

According to Team Talk, Fulham remain interested despite missing out on George in the summer transfer window, and they are expected to face stiff competition from Leeds United, Everton, and Southampton.

The Saints, in particular, are eyeing a Championship move for the youngster, promising consistent minutes to help accelerate his development.

With the January window nearing, George is keen to finalise his next move and revive his career.

George on Nigeria’s radar

George has already made history at Chelsea by becoming the youngest Nigeria-eligible player to score in European competition.

Tyrique George, who currently plays for England's U19s, is on the radar of the Nigeria Football Federation. Photo by Francesco Scaccianoce

Source: Getty Images

At just 19 years and 65 days, he netted his first senior goal during Chelsea’s 3-0 away win over Legia Warsaw in the UEFA Conference League, surpassing Celestine Babayaro’s long-standing record from 1998.

Born in London to Nigerian father Yusuff, George has progressed through the Chelsea academy since joining as an under-8. He has featured in 18 senior games across all competitions, tallying four assists and one goal, as seen on Fotmob.

While he has represented England at U16 through U19 levels, George has yet to receive contact from the Nigerian Football Federation regarding his international future.

As clubs circle in the January window, the young forward faces a pivotal decision that could shape both his club and international career, with Nigeria among the countries keen to have him pledge his allegiance.

Whether he stays at Chelsea, moves to another Premier League team, or explores opportunities abroad, George’s talent and versatility make him one of the brightest prospects for the Super Eagles.

Son of ex-Super Eagles star makes UCL debut

In another development, Legit.ng reported that Kaye Furo, the son of former Super Eagles defender Furo Iyenemi, took a major leap in his young career on Wednesday night as he made his UEFA Champions League debut for Club Brugge against Arsenal.

The 18-year-old, who has been steadily rising through the ranks, finally earned his moment on Europe’s biggest stage after weeks of waiting.

Source: Legit.ng