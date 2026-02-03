Chelsea have launched a major bid for a highly rated Super Falcons star ahead of the January transfer window deadline

Nigeria defeated Morocco 3-2 to win the 13th edition of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) last July

Chelsea also enjoyed a dominant 2024/25 Women’s Super League campaign, winning the title unbeaten with 60 points

Chelsea have prepared another lucrative bid to sign a highly-rated Nigerian midfielder ahead of the January transfer window deadline.

The Blues’ women’s team enjoyed an outstanding 2024/25 campaign, finishing top of the Barclays Women’s Super League with 60 points under Sonia Bompastor, well ahead of Arsenal (48 points) and Manchester United (44 points).

However, Chelsea have struggled to replicate that form in the 2025/26 season. They currently sit third in the league with 27 points from 14 matches, trailing leaders Manchester City Women and second-placed Manchester United Women, per Sky Sports.

Chelsea prepares to sign Jennifer Echegini

Chelsea have submitted an improved bid to sign Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Jennifer Echegini.

According to One Football, the Blues’ initial approach for the Nigerian star was rejected by the French club, prompting them to return with a stronger offer before the Women’s Super League transfer deadline on Wednesday, February 4.

Echegini impressed at the 13th Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, where Nigeria defeated hosts Morocco 3-2 in the final at the Olympic Stadium in Rabat on Saturday, July 26.

The Nigerian-Dutch midfielder played a key role in the Super Falcons’ success, helping them secure a record-extending 10th continental title. She sealed the triumph with a dramatic 88th-minute winner against Morocco.

Jennifer Echegini, born in the Netherlands to Nigerian parents, moved to England at a tender age, featuring in Arsenal's youth team before playing at the college level in the USA (Mississippi State Bulldogs and Florida State Seminoles).

The Super Falcons star has scored 10 goals and eight assists, playing 43 matches since joining Paris Saint-Germain from Juventus.

Legit.ng compiled reactions from Chelsea fans following the bid for Jennifer Echegini. Read them below:

@FranktonJR said:

"Now what was the point of sending Hamano on loan and selling OJF because both are better midfielders and still can't start consistently.

"This season has been nothing short of a disaster so far in regards to player management and recruitment."

@PhilippeServe06 wrote:

"Is Bompastor actually still working for OL ? She took Baltimore and Jean-François from PSG, and now would want Echegini ? 🤔😜"

@Caro_Polar added:

"If they manage to sign Echegini, the midfield would be Walsh, Kaptein, and Echegini? I suppose they wouldn't consider Cuthbert either, just like what happened with Nusken and Hamano."

@GlennCambyJalen said:

"Why get her? With all these superstars in midfield plus letting go of OJF to get another same kind, I don't think the coaching is good enough cause all our stars aren't developing they're so poor and downward trend in performances as against performances under Emma."

