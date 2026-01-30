Victor Osimhen has publicly sent condolences to Wilfred Ndidi and Samuel Chukwueze after the deaths of their parents

Ndidi lost his father in a road accident, while Chukwueze’s mother died after a brief illness

The trio share a long history with the Super Eagles, including AFCON medals and youth-level success

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen has sent an emotional message of support to teammates Wilfred Ndidi and Samuel Chukwueze following the tragic loss of their parents within a space of a few days.

The Nigerian football community was plunged into mourning after Ndidi’s father, Sunday Ndidi, died following a road accident in Umunede, near Agbor in Delta State.

Super Eagles stars Samuel Chukwueze and Wilfred Ndidi lost their mom and dad, respectively, sparking reactions from fellow players. Photo credit: NurPhoto/Abdel Majid Bziquat

Just as tributes were still pouring in for the Super Eagles captain, another heartbreaking development emerged on Thursday, January 29, when Chukwueze’s mother passed away after a brief illness.

The double tragedies have shaken the national team camp, with football stakeholders rallying around the two Super Eagles players during an extremely difficult period.

Osimhen’s sends message of support

Victor Osimhen, who currently plays for Turkish giants Galatasaray, took to social media to publicly express his condolences and solidarity with his teammates, Daily Sports reports.

Victor Osimhen sends a message to both Ndidi and Chukwueze after the sudden death of their parents. Photo by Sebastien Bozon

In a heartfelt message addressed directly to Ndidi and Chukwueze, Osimhen wrote on Instagram:

“Dear brothers, Chukwueze and Ndidi, may God grant your parents eternal peace and give you the strength and comfort needed during this difficult time.”

The message quickly attracted reactions from fans, many praising Osimhen for speaking out and standing by his colleagues when they need it most.

Osimhen is known to share a strong bond with both players, particularly with Chukwueze, with whom he has grown through the ranks of Nigerian football.

Their friendship dates back to the Golden Eaglets, where they played together during Nigeria’s victorious 2015 FIFA Under-17 World Cup campaign.

Special bonds with their parents

Both Ndidi and Chukwueze have always spoken openly about the influence their parents had on their careers and personal lives.

Ndidi famously paid tribute to his father during the recently concluded 2025 Africa Cup of Nations by performing a celebratory gesture reminiscent of Nwankwo Kanu’s iconic dedication to family after scoring.

According to Daily Sports, his relationship with his father was well known among teammates and fans, making the loss particularly emotional.

Chukwueze, on the other hand, has consistently celebrated his mother as a central figure in his life.

For years, the Fulham winger used her photograph as his Instagram profile picture and involved her in several charity projects in their hometown in Abia State.

Her passing has been described by close associates as a devastating blow to the winger, who remains deeply connected to his roots.

Osimhen, Ndidi and Chukwueze have shared several major milestones together in the green and white jersey.

The trio were part of Nigeria’s squads that secured AFCON bronze medals in 2019 and 2026, as well as the silver medal at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

NSC consoles Chukwueze after mother’s death

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that the National Sports Commission (NSC) has confirmed the passing of Mrs Sarah Chukwueze in an official statement.

The body expressed sadness over the loss and offered words of comfort to the footballer and his family during this difficult period.

