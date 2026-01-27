Super Eagles captain Wilfred Ndidi has broken his silence after he sadly lost his father in an accident

Sunday Ndidi passed away in Delta state on Tuesday, with tributes pouring in from the football world

The Besiktas midfielder recently returned to Turkey after representing Nigeria at AFCON 2025

Super Eagles captain Wilfred Ndidi has spoken for the first time since his father sadly passed away in a fatal car accident in Delta State, Nigeria.

News broke on Tuesday that Sunday Ndidi, the father of the Super Eagles star, had passed away after he was hit by a car in Umunede near Agbor.

Super Eagles captain Wilfred Ndidi loses his father in a car accident. Photo by Abdel Majid Bziouat/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

According to Punch, Ndidi’s father was a retired military officer, which is why the midfielder born and raised in Lagos is popularly called barrack boy.

Ndidi was recently in Nigeria briefly after Nigeria’s third-place match victory over Egypt in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Ndidi reacts to father's death

Ndidi shared a post on his Instagram story recirculated on X after his father's demise, confirming he spoke to him hours before and expressing grief at the loss.

“Eeraq, you called me this morning with excitement in your voice, but deep down na goodbye you dey tell me. What about things we talked about, so we no go talk again na only memories remain?” he wrote.

“Even when I scored my first ever national team goal, I do that papilo dance for you, but you just go like that Eeraq.”

Nigerians paid tribute to Mr Sunday Ndidi and consoled the national team captain.

@Odigie_Walter wrote:

This is so sad. My thoughts are with the family. May God give Ndidi and his family the strength to cope with this difficult moment.”

@dauda_john73951 wrote:

“A great loss to the Nation, He served as an Army officer in Yobe State he's forever loved and cheers such a great warrior. Rest well 🕊”

@vektorace wrote:

“Losing a loved one is not what we pray for ..Heartfelt condolences to the Family.”

@UFWasinda wrote:

“Our thoughts are with him. It is very painful. God's comfort we pray.”

Turkish club Besiktas confirmed the news on its official social media pages, and the midfielder was not spotted during today’s training ahead of the league game against Konyaspor this weekend.

Ndidi is not the only footballer to lose his father; Senegal captain Kalidou Koulibaly lost his father days after leading the Teranga Lions to the AFCON 2025 title.

Kalidou Koulibaly loses his father days after leading Senegal to AFCON title. Photo by Samah Zidan.

Source: Getty Images

The Senegal Football Federation confirmed that the captain's father passed away in France and offered deep condolences and compassion to the Koulibaly family.

The former Chelsea defender missed the final victory over Morocco due to suspension, and the injury he sustained in the semi-final win over Egypt.

NFF sends message to Ndidi

Legit.ng reported that the Nigeria Football Federation sent a message to Ndidi after the Super Eagles captain lost his father in a car accident.

The NFF, through its Secretary, Dr Mohamed Sanusi, sent a conference message to Ndidi, who became the Super Eagles captain in December.

Source: Legit.ng