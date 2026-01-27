The NFF has sent an emotional message to Wilfred Ndidi after the tragic death of his father in a road accident

Ndidi’s club, Besiktas, also released a condolence statement, describing the loss as devastating

The tragedy comes just weeks after Ndidi captained Nigeria to AFCON bronze in Morocco

The Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) has expressed deep sorrow following the death of Wilfred Ndidi’s father, Sunday Ndidi, who passed away after a fatal road accident in Delta State.

Mr Sunday Ndidi was reportedly involved in a serious motor accident in the Umunede area and was rushed to a hospital in Agbor, where he later died from his injuries.

The NFF has sent their condolences to Wilfred Ndidi after the Super Eagles captain lost his father in a tragic car accident. Photo by Issam Zerrok

Source: Getty Images

The Super Eagles’ official X (formerly Twitter) handle shared a short but heartfelt message to their captain, standing in solidarity with him during the painful moment.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family during this difficult time, Wilfred,” the message read, as football stakeholders across the country sent in their condolences.

NFF and Besiktas release condolence messages

The NFF, through its General Secretary Mohammed Sanusi, described the news as shocking and heartbreaking, especially given Ndidi’s recent contributions to the national team, per TheNFF reports.

“This is very sad. The player just gave his very best to the nation at the Africa Cup of Nations finals in Morocco where we finished with the bronze medals,” Sanusi said.

“He had returned to Turkey with great motivation and high hopes of helping his club to win silverware this season, and also help the Super Eagles reach new heights this year.

“We are really shocked at the moment and cannot say much, but we earnestly pray for the repose of the soul of Mr. Sunday Ndidi and pray that the Almighty God will comfort our team captain, his siblings, relations and indeed all those he has left behind.”

Ndidi’s club side, Turkish giants Besiktas, also confirmed the tragic development in a statement released on Tuesday.

“We are deeply saddened to learn of the tragic passing of our footballer Wilfred Ndidi’s esteemed father, Sunday Ndidi, in a fatal traffic accident,” Besiktas said.

“May Allah grant mercy to the deceased; we extend our condolences to our footballer Wilfred Ndidi, his family, and loved ones.”

A painful moment after AFCON success

The loss comes at a particularly emotional time for Ndidi and Nigerian football fans.

Wilfred Ndidi guided Nigeria to win bronze at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco. Photo by Abdel Majid Bziquat

Source: Getty Images

Just weeks ago, the Super Eagles celebrated a record ninth AFCON bronze medal after defeating Egypt on penalties in Casablanca.

Ndidi was one of Nigeria’s standout performers at the tournament and scored his first international goal during the group-stage victory over Tunisia.

Born and raised in Lagos, Ndidi has often spoken about growing up in the barracks and the influence of his father on his discipline and football journey.

Sunday Ndidi was known to have played a strong role in shaping his son’s character and passion for the game.

The tragedy has touched many Nigerians, especially against the backdrop of recent losses involving sports personalities.

In December 2025, former world boxing champion Anthony Joshua was involved in a road accident that claimed the lives of two close associates, Sina Ghami and Latif Ayodele.

Ndidi shows gratitude to Nigerians

