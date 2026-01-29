President Bola Tinubu expressed his deepest sympathies to Samuel Chukwueze following the death of his mother

He assured the grieving families of his personal support and prayers during the difficult time

Tinubu encouraged the Chukwueze family to find solace in the memory and legacy of their late matriarch

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has expressed his deepest sympathies to Super Eagles forward Samuel Chukwueze following the passing of his mother, Mrs. Sarah Chukwueze.

The President’s message was released on Thursday, January 29, by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, extending heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.

Breaking: Tinubu Breaks Silence After Top Super Eagles' Mother’s Died

Source: Twitter

Tinubu describes loss as deeply saddening

The President described the passing as a significant blow, noting that it comes at a time when the Nigerian football community is still reeling from another personal tragedy.

“The passing of Mrs. Chukwueze, the mother of one of our bright football stars, just a few days after the passing of Super Eagles’ Captain Wilfred Ndidi’s father, is deeply saddening,” President Tinubu said.

Tinubu assures families of personal support

Reflecting on the emotional toll of these losses on national team players, Tinubu assured the grieving families of his personal support and prayers.

“I mourn with them, and I am with them in prayers during this difficult time,” the President added, offering words of comfort and spiritual solidarity.

Encourages family to find strength in her legacy

In his statement, the President encouraged the Chukwueze family to remain strong and find peace in the impactful life of their late matriarch.

“Find solace in the memory and legacy of Mrs. Chukwueze,” he urged, concluding with a prayer for the repose of her soul. “May God Almighty grant the departed eternal rest.”

The death of Mrs. Sarah Chukwueze marks a period of intense mourning for the Super Eagles, occurring less than 48 hours after Captain Wilfred Ndidi lost his father, Sunday Ndidi, in a tragic road accident.

Source: Legit.ng