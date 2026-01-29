Breaking: Tinubu Breaks Silence After Top Super Eagles' Mother’s Died
- President Bola Tinubu expressed his deepest sympathies to Samuel Chukwueze following the death of his mother
- He assured the grieving families of his personal support and prayers during the difficult time
- Tinubu encouraged the Chukwueze family to find solace in the memory and legacy of their late matriarch
CHECK OUT: How to Start Earning with Copywriting in Just 7 Days – Even if You’re a Complete Beginner
FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has expressed his deepest sympathies to Super Eagles forward Samuel Chukwueze following the passing of his mother, Mrs. Sarah Chukwueze.
The President’s message was released on Thursday, January 29, by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, extending heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.
Tinubu describes loss as deeply saddening
The President described the passing as a significant blow, noting that it comes at a time when the Nigerian football community is still reeling from another personal tragedy.
“The passing of Mrs. Chukwueze, the mother of one of our bright football stars, just a few days after the passing of Super Eagles’ Captain Wilfred Ndidi’s father, is deeply saddening,” President Tinubu said.
Tinubu assures families of personal support
Reflecting on the emotional toll of these losses on national team players, Tinubu assured the grieving families of his personal support and prayers.
“I mourn with them, and I am with them in prayers during this difficult time,” the President added, offering words of comfort and spiritual solidarity.
Encourages family to find strength in her legacy
In his statement, the President encouraged the Chukwueze family to remain strong and find peace in the impactful life of their late matriarch.
“Find solace in the memory and legacy of Mrs. Chukwueze,” he urged, concluding with a prayer for the repose of her soul. “May God Almighty grant the departed eternal rest.”
The death of Mrs. Sarah Chukwueze marks a period of intense mourning for the Super Eagles, occurring less than 48 hours after Captain Wilfred Ndidi lost his father, Sunday Ndidi, in a tragic road accident.
Source: Legit.ng
Ezra Ukanwa (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Ezra Ukanwa is a Reuters-certified journalist with over 5 years of professional experience. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Anchor University, Lagos. Currently, he is the Politics and Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng, where he brings his expertise to provide incisive, impactful coverage of national events. Ezra was recognized as Best Campus Journalist at the Anchor University Communications Awards in 2019 and is also a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM). Contact him at: ezra.ukanwa@corp.legit.ng or +2349036989944