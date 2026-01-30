Teranga Lions head coach Pape Thiaw has sent a strong message to the people of Senegal following his sanction by the CAF

The two-time AFCON winners staged a walkout on the orders of Thiaw during the 2025 AFCON final

The former international received the heaviest sanction for the incident, which CAF said brought African football into disrepute

The Confederation of African Football announced a sanction on Senegal's coach Pape Thiaw, over the scenes during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final on Sunday, January 18.

The Teranga Lions won their second continental title in five years after defeating Morocco 1-0 at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat.

The host nation were awarded a penalty in the 90+7 minute after Real Madrid star Brahim Diaz was fouled inside the box.

Senegal coach Thiaw instructed his players to leave the pitch to protest referee Jean-Jacques Ndala's decision.

It took the intervention of former Liverpool star Sadio Mane to restore sanity to the match after the Al-Nassr star spoke with Mamadou Niang, Claude Le Roy and El Hadji Diouf.

In the 90+21 minutes, Diaz missed the crucial penalty, with former Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy saving his Panenka attempt. Pape Gueye scored the winning goal in the 94th minute of extra time, per Al Jazeera.

Thiaw sends message to Senegalese citizens

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has suspended the ex-international Pape Thiaw for five matches and a fine of $100,000 for his unsporting behaviour, which breached the principles of fair play and integrity, per CAF.

The ex-international has appealed to the Senegal citizens not to organise a fundraising campaign to offset the fine.

Thiaw encouraged the organisers to channel the resources gathered to other matters that need urgent attention. He said:

“People of Senegal, my family, your solidarity since the announcement of the sanctions has touched me deeply. Thank you for the love you show me every day.

"However, I humbly ask you not to organize fundraising campaigns in my name. While I understand and appreciate this generosity, I encourage you to redirect those funds to more urgent causes, to help those who truly need them.”

Fans react to coach Thiaw's comment

@cryptolrj said:

"This coach showed zero respect.

"Provocative statements before the game, then a 15-minute walkout that sparked chaos in the stands. Football isn’t played by threatening to ruin the match if you dislike a referee’s decision."

@Nanasaforo1 wrote:

"Greatest coach of all time. I really admire your work n how you carried yourself."

@FinanceNormad added:

"The coach was exemplary. He stood against neo-colonizers.

"They referees, VAR and CAF itself."

CAF bans Hakimi, 3 others

Legit.ng earlier reported that the fallout from the dramatic 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final is still unfolding, with the Confederation of African Football (CAF) now handing down disciplinary sanctions to players from both Morocco and Senegal.

CAF confirmed that Hakimi has been suspended for two official CAF matches, with one of those matches conditionally suspended for one year.

